    Sharks receive fitness boost ahead of Jaguares clash

    2020-03-04 08:45

    The Sharks have been boosted by the news that Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi is available for selection for Saturday's Super Rugby clash against the Jaguares at Kings Park.

    The 24-year-old, who was a Rugby World Cup winner with the Springboks and started the semi-final against Wales, has missed the last four matches with a hamstring injury. 

    Nkosi was on the Sharks' recently completed Australasian tour, but he flew back home with the injury ahead of his side's opening fixture against the Highlanders. 

    The Sharks went on to win three of their four matches on tour with former Lions wing Madosh Tambwe stepping in for Nkosi. 

    News out of the Sharks camp on Tuesday, however, was that Nkosi has fully recovered from his injury and is available for selection once again. 

    The Sharks are second in the South African Conference having won four out of five so far this season, but with the Stormers on a bye week, they will move to the top with victory on Saturday. 

    Kick-off is at 15:05. 

