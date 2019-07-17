NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Sharks part ways with coach Robert du Preez

    2019-07-17 12:27

    Durban -  The Sharks on Wednesday confirmed that have parted ways with coach Robert du Preez.

    Du Preez had one season left on his contract but has left early.

    During Du Preez's time helm of the Sharks, they finished eighth in Super Rugby in 2017 and 2018, while just sneaking into the playoffs this season before losing.

    Du Preez also courted controversy towards the end of the Sharks’'Super Rugby campaign when he labelled certain critical sections of the media as "cockroaches".

    Sean Everitt is currently the Sharks' head coach in the Currie Cup.

    Meanwhile, the Durban-franchise also announced the signing of Eduard Coetzee as their new CEO. He will replace Gary Teichmann from September.

