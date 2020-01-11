Sharks lose to Pukke before thumping Russia
2020-01-11 09:32
Cape Town - The Sharks had mixed results in their two warm-up matches played at the Kings Park's B-field on Friday.
A line-up consisting of mainly young players went down 31-26 to Varsity Cup outfit NWU-Pukke, before a more experienced team thumped Russia's national team 64-14.
The Durbanites will play a second match against Russia next Friday (January 17) - also on Kings Park's B-field at 15:00.
They will round off their pre-season preparations with a SuperHero Sunday fixture against the Stormers at FNB Stadium on 19 January.
Sean Everitt's charges open their 2020 Super Rugby campaign at home against the Bulls on January 31.