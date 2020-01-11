NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Sharks lose to Pukke before thumping Russia

    2020-01-11 09:32

    Cape Town - The Sharks had mixed results in their two warm-up matches played at the Kings Park's B-field on Friday.

    A line-up consisting of mainly young players went down 31-26 to Varsity Cup outfit NWU-Pukke, before a more experienced team thumped Russia's national team 64-14.

    The Durbanites will play a second match against Russia next Friday (January 17) - also on Kings Park's B-field at 15:00.

    They will round off their pre-season preparations with a SuperHero Sunday fixture against the Stormers at FNB Stadium on 19 January.

    Sean Everitt's charges open their 2020 Super Rugby campaign at home against the Bulls on January 31.

