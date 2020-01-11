Sharks lose to Pukke before thumping Russia

Cape Town - The Sharks had mixed results in their two warm-up matches played at the Kings Park's B-field on Friday.

A line-up consisting of mainly young players went down 31-26 to Varsity Cup outfit NWU-Pukke, before a more experienced team thumped Russia's national team 64-14.

The Durbanites will play a second match against Russia next Friday (January 17) - also on Kings Park's B-field at 15:00.

They will round off their pre-season preparations with a SuperHero Sunday fixture against the Stormers at FNB Stadium on 19 January.

Sean Everitt's charges open their 2020 Super Rugby campaign at home against the Bulls on January 31.

Full time of the first warm up match again NWU Pukke ??#OurSharksForever

??: @HowardCleland3 pic.twitter.com/UYUUVAqE6P — The Sharks (@TheSharksZA) January 10, 2020