    Sharks leaders hail 'true legend' Mtawarira

    2019-03-29 08:22

    Cape Town - Sharks coach Robert du Preez and captain Louis Schreuder have heaped praise on veteran prop Tendai Mtawarira

    The 33-year-old 'Beast', as he is affectionately known, will equal former Springbok captain Adriaan Strauss as the most-capped South African in Super Rugby history when the Sharks take on the Bulls in Durban on Saturday. 

    After that match, Mtawarira and Strauss would have both featured in 156 Super Rugby fixtures, and 'Beast' will be expected to make that record his own in next weekend's clash against the Lions at Ellis Park.

    Strauss represented the Cheetahs and then the Bulls, but Mtawarira has accomplished this record for just one team, the Sharks, since making his debut in 2007.

    "Beast is probably the most professional player I've worked with in my nine years. He is an unbelievable person and just such a nice guy as well," current Sharks skipper Schreuder told media in Durban on Thursday. 

    Du Preez, meanwhile, was full of praise for the Springbok No 1. 

    "When you speak about Beast you actually need a lot of time," he said.

    "He's just a true legend of the game.

    "He has been immense for us this year with his leadership on and off the field with the way he has supported Louis and how he brings the youngsters into the team. He has been outstanding."

    Kick-off on Saturday is at 15:05.

    Teams:

    Sharks

    15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Lwazi Mvovo, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder (captain), 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Luke Stringer, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Tendai Mtawarira 

    Substitutes: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Khutha Mchunu, 19 Gideon Koegelenberg, 20 Philip van der Walt, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Kobus van Wyk, 23 Curwin Bosch

    Bulls

    15 Divan Rossouw, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Handre Pollard (captain), 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Hanro Liebenberg, 6 Ruan Steenkamp, 5 Eli Snyman, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Schalk Brits, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

    Substitutes: 16 Corniel Els, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Conrad van Vuuren, 19 Jannes Kirsten, 20 Tim Agaba, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Johnny Kotze 

