Sharks get Du Preez boost for make-or-break clash

Durban - Sharks head coach Robert du Preez has kept changes to minimum for Saturday's final round of the Super Rugby pool stages against the Jaguares.

The Sharks must win to stand any chance of making the playoffs, but also need the Highlanders to beat the Rebels earlier in the day.



As expected, Beast Mtawarira returns in place of Juan Schoeman after having his workload reduced last week, while Kobus van Wyk replaces the injured S'bu Nkosi on the wing.

Daniel du Preez, meanwhile, has been cleared to play and takes his place at No 8.

The 22-year-old had been a major doubt after picking up what looked to be a serious neck injury against the Stormers in Cape Town last weekend, but he has since been cleared.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:15.

Teams:

Sharks

15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Wian Vosloo, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Makazole Mapimpi

Jaguares

TBA