    Sharks freshen up for Chiefs duel, make 3 changes

    2018-05-17 10:38

    Durban - The Sharks have made three changes to their starting line-up for Saturday's Super Rugby clash against the Chiefs in Durban. 

    Philip van der Walt returns at flank in place of Jacques Vermeulen, Lwazi Mvovo comes in on the left wing for Makazole Mapimpi and there is a change at scrumhalf where Louis Schreuder replaces Cameron Wright. 

    With the South African Conference extremely congested, every match becomes crucial at this stage of the season. 

    "The log is wide open. The Bulls, Jaguares and us are all on the same points with the Stormers one point behind, so there is a lot to play for and it’s still in our hands," Sharks flyhalf Robert du Preez said.

    "We aren’t in the situation where we have to depend on other teams winning or losing, we just need to win all our games, then we’ll be home and dry. We’re positive.

    "We know we messed up against the Bulls, but this weekend is another chance to fix our mistakes and we’re looking forward to the game."

    Kick-off on Saturday is at 15:05.

    Teams:

    Sharks

    15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

    Substitutes: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Ross Geldenhuys, 19 Stephan Lewies, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Makazole Mapimpi

    Chiefs

    TBA

