Sharks floor Reds to finish Australasian tour on a high

Cape Town - The Sharks finished their Australasian Super Rugby tour with a win over the Reds in Brisbane on Saturday.



The Durbanites won 33-23, having trailed 11-8 at half-time.

The visitors dominated the breakdown for a battling four tries to three win.

"It was a great win, a great effort from the boys. Credit to the forwards. They put us on the front foot," said captain Lukhanyo Am.

"We're really happy with the results, the Sharks are a team that travels well."

Both sides booted penalties within the opening six minutes in a bruising encounter before hooker Kerron van Vuuren pounced with the first try of the game for the Sharks.

It stemmed from a lineout with the forwards dropping into a maul and driving over from the 22-metre line.

The advantage didn't last as Henry Speight dotted down for his 48th Super Rugby try three minutes later after being released down the wing by James O'Connor.

Jock Campbell put a penalty between the posts to ensure the Reds had an 11-8 half-time advantage before young Sharks flanker Dylan Richardson barged over for his first Super Rugby try five minutes after the restart.

It was cancelled out by Tate McDermott who caught the Sharks napping and nipped through from a scrum.

But his efforts ultimately proved futile with Curwin Bosch nailing two monster penalty kicks and Am and Madosh Tambwe scoring late tries for a comfortable win.

The Sharks ended their tour with three wins from four matches - they also beat the Highlanders (42-20) and Rebels (36-24) and lost to the Hurricanes (38-22).

The Sharks host the Jaguares in Durban next weekend (Saturday, March 7), while the Reds travel to Christchurch for a clash against the Crusaders (Friday, March 6).

Scorers:

Reds



Tries: Henry Speight, Tate McDermott, Ed Craig

Conversion: Jock Campbell

Penalties: Campbell (2)



Sharks

Tries: Kerron van Vuuren, Dylan Richardson, Lukhanyo Am, Madosh Tambwe



Conversions: Curwin Bosch (2)



Penalties: Bosch (3)

Teams:

Reds

15 Jock Campbell, 14 Chris Feauai-Sautia, 13 Hunter Paisami, 12 Hamish Stewart, 11 Henry Speight, 10 James O’Connor, 9 Tate McDermott, 8 Harry Wilson, 7 Liam Wright (captain), 6 Angus Scott-Young, 5 Harry Hockings, 4 Izack Rodda, 3 Taniela Tupou, 2 Alex Mafi, 1 JP Smith

Substitutes: 16 Ed Craig, 17 Harry Hoopert, 18 Josh Nasser, 19 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 20 Fraser McReight, 21 Scott Malolua, 22 Isaac Lucas, 23 Filipo Daugunu

Sharks

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am (captain), 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Dylan Richardson, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Craig Burden, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Le Roux Roets, 20 Phepsi Buthelezi, 21 Sanele Nohamba, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Jeremy Ward