Sharks' first half blitz secures bonus point win over Blues

Cape Town - The Sharks relied on an impressive first-half display to beat the Blues in their Super Rugby clash in Durban on Saturday.

They were met by stiffer opposition in the second period, but in the end the Sharks did enough to secure a valuable 26-7 bonus point win in their first home match of the tournament.

The Sharks were superb in the first half, dominating all facets of play.

The Blues, up until the end of the of the first half, never looked like scoring and it was the Sharks making all of the plays.

The Sharks possession and, even more so, territory and they ran in three tries to take a 19-0 lead into the break.

Aphelele Fassi and Rob du Preez scored tries that came from slick Sharks attacks, while hooker Akker van der Merwe finished off a rolling maul that saw the Sharks forwards steamroll the Blues defence.

The Blues were vastly improved in the second half and opened their account with a try from substitute Tanielu Tele’a while flyhalf Oteri Black also had a try disallowed.

Sharks lock Ruan Botha was yellow-carded with about 13 minute to play, but the hosts were able to hold onto their lead.

The Sharks secured a bonus point win in the final moments when Curwin Bosch scored a 70-meter intercept try to put the matter to bed.

Scorers:

Sharks 26 (19)

Tries: Aphelele Fassi, Akker van der Merwe, Rob du Preez, Curwin Bosch

Conversions: Rob du Preez (3)

Blues 7 (0)

Try: Tanielu Tele’a

Conversion: Otere Black

Teams:

Sharks

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder (captain), 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Hyron Andrews, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Gideon Koegelenberg, 20 Phepsi Buthelezi, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Curwin Bosch

Blues

15 Michael Collins, 14 Melani Nanai, 13 TJ Faiane, 12 Sonny Bill Williams, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Otere Black, 9 Jonathan Ruru, 8 Akira Ioane, 7 Dalton Papalii, 6 Tom Robinson, 5 Josh Goodhue, 4 Patrick Tuipulotu (captain), 3 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 2 James Parsons, 1 Karl Tu’inukuafe

Substitutes: 16 Matt Moulds, 17 Alex Hodgman, 18 Sione Mafileo, 19 Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 20 Matt Matich, 21 Augustine Pulu, 22 Harry Plummer, 23 Tanielu Tele’a