NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Sharks' first half blitz secures bonus point win over Blues

    2019-02-23 17:02

    Cape Town - The Sharks relied on an impressive first-half display to beat the Blues in their Super Rugby clash in Durban on Saturday.  

    They were met by stiffer opposition in the second period, but in the end the Sharks did enough to secure a valuable 26-7 bonus point win in their first home match of the tournament. 

    The Sharks were superb in the first half, dominating all facets of play. 

    The Blues, up until the end of the of the first half, never looked like scoring and it was the Sharks making all of the plays. 

    The Sharks possession and, even more so, territory and they ran in three tries to take a 19-0 lead into the break. 

    Aphelele Fassi and Rob du Preez scored tries that came from slick Sharks attacks, while hooker Akker van der Merwe finished off a rolling maul that saw the Sharks forwards steamroll the Blues defence. 

    The Blues were vastly improved in the second half and opened their account with a try from substitute Tanielu Tele’a while flyhalf Oteri Black also had a try disallowed. 

    Sharks lock Ruan Botha was yellow-carded with about 13 minute to play, but the hosts were able to hold onto their lead. 

    The Sharks secured a bonus point win in the final moments when Curwin Bosch scored a 70-meter intercept try to put the matter to bed. 

    More to follow ... 

    Scorers:

    Sharks 26 (19)

    Tries: Aphelele Fassi, Akker van der Merwe, Rob du Preez, Curwin Bosch

    Conversions: Rob du Preez (3)

    Blues 7 (0)

    Try: Tanielu Tele’a

    Conversion: Otere Black

    Teams:

    Sharks

    15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder (captain), 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Hyron Andrews, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

    Substitutes: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Gideon Koegelenberg, 20 Phepsi Buthelezi, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Curwin Bosch

    Blues

    15 Michael Collins, 14 Melani Nanai, 13 TJ Faiane, 12 Sonny Bill Williams, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Otere Black, 9 Jonathan Ruru, 8 Akira Ioane, 7 Dalton Papalii, 6 Tom Robinson, 5 Josh Goodhue, 4 Patrick Tuipulotu (captain), 3 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 2 James Parsons, 1 Karl Tu’inukuafe

    Substitutes: 16 Matt Moulds, 17 Alex Hodgman, 18 Sione Mafileo, 19 Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 20 Matt Matich, 21 Augustine Pulu, 22 Harry Plummer, 23 Tanielu Tele’a

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    LIVE: Stormers v Lions
    Ruthless Brumbies blow away Chiefs
    Crusaders wallop Hurricanes in...
    WRAP: Super Rugby - Week 2

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Saturday, 23 February 2019
    • Sharks v Blues, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 15:05
    • Stormers v Lions, Cape Town 17:15
    • Jaguares v Bulls, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    Friday, 01 March 2019
    • Hurricanes v Brumbies, Westpac Stadium 08:35
    • Rebels v Highlanders, AAMI Park 10:45
    Saturday, 02 March 2019
    • Chiefs v Sunwolves, FMG Stadium Waikato 08:35
    • Reds v Crusaders, Suncorp Stadium 10:45
    • Lions v Bulls, Emirates Airline Park 15:05
    • Sharks v Stormers, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:15
    • Jaguares v Blues, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Bulls (Q)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Lions (wc)
    • Jaguares
    • Stormers
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 1

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 1 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     