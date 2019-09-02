Sharks finalise coaching team for Super Rugby 2020

Cape Town - Sean Everitt has been named as head coach of the Sharks for the 2020 Super Rugby season.

Everitt, the current coach of their Currie Cup squad, will take over from Robert du Preez.

He will be assisted by backline/attack coach David Williams as well as former Griquas head coach Brent Janse van Rensburg who will take charge of the forwards.

Nick Easter, who was in charge of the Sharks pack, has returned to England.

According to a press release on Monday, Sharks CEO Eduard Coetzee stressed that continuity at the franchise was important and played a role in Everitt stepping stepping up to the Super Rugby role.

"Continuity in player personnel is key to any team’s success, but so too among the coaching staff and Sean has played an important role in not only taking the team to the semi-finals of the Currie Cup, but has blooded a number of youngsters and worked hard on creating a brotherhood that grew as the tournament progressed."

"It was important for us to assemble a coaching group who share not only in our vision for the team, but also in the strong Sharks culture we are driving, one of accountability and commitment. We are confident we have that with this group of people driven coaches," concluded Coetzee.

Everitt, who guided the Sharks into the knock-out phases of this year's Currie Cup was naturally ecstatic with his promotion.

"I'm very pleased with the growth of the team. We had several goals before the Currie Cup and I think we've achieved a lot of them. We wanted to grow the environment, grow the squad, grow the individuals and we wanted to give the youngsters an opportunity to develop for Super Rugby and I think we've achieved all that.

"The hard work continues for the new season and we as a coaching group, all of whom I am very excited to work with, will do everything we can to ensure that our players are best prepared for the start of the tournament, not only from a coaching point of view but also in terms of their mindset and the environment created for them to thrive."

Incoming forwards coach, Janse van Rensburg added: "It's a huge honour and privilege to be involved in Sharks rugby and I am thankful for the opportunity given to me and the belief in my abilities. I am excited to work with Sean as head coach. He is a great man and deserves this opportunity.

"There are good people at The Sharks who share the same vision of developing not just good rugby players, but good people. I'm excited to work with everyone and the road ahead."



The Sharks have also appointed Phiwe Nomlomo as a skills specialist, he will work with all teams across the franchise.

Nomlomo most recently coached the SA Schools A team in August’s Under 18 International Series and previously coached Selborne College and assisted Border's Under 19 Craven Week side that went through the 2018 tournament unbeaten.

"It is a huge honour for me to join the Sharks family in a coaching capacity," said Nomlomo.

"I am excited about this opportunity, which I am not taking for granted and one that I want to embrace with both hands.

"I was in Durban as a player and now return in a new capacity, which will enable me to reunite with familiar faces and meet new people. Durban is certainly a home away from home."

