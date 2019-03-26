NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Sharks expect Bulls to 'turn up' at Kings Park

    2019-03-26 19:17

    Durban - Sharks assistant coach Nick Easter says they expect the Bulls to be on top of their game when the sides clash at Kings Park on Saturday.

    The Bulls suffered a 56-20 loss to the Chiefs in Pretoria last week and Easter expects a backlash.

    “They will be smarting from what happened to them on the weekend and we know that they will turn up this week,”  Easter told the Sharks’ official website.

    “(But) we wouldn’t want it any other way. If they didn’t turn up with huge passion and fire, it might give us a false indication of where we’re at. We know the forwards have a heck of a battle on their hands, we just have to focus on the detail.”

    The Sharks lost 37-14 to the Bulls in Pretoria earlier this month and Easter said they have learnt lessons from the defeat.

    “Our discipline, especially around the attack areas, has to be spot on. We also have to look after the ball better, there were a lot of unforced errors and balls spilt in contact which is unlike us.

    “Let’s not forget that we got ourselves back in the game. At 27-14, we had a couple of visits into the danger area and with a little bit more belief and confidence, and cutting out the errors, it could have been a different ball game.”

    When probed whether he thought the Sharks forwards have a point to prove after what happened at Loftus three weeks ago, Easter responded:

    “I think so. The players will be thinking about it and talking about it. As coaches, if we have to drive the process then there’s something wrong.   In saying that, you have to move on. This is a different venue, different day and changes to the team.”

    Saturday’s clash at Kings Park is scheduled for 15:05.

