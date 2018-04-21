Sharks edge Stormers in Kings Park nail-biter
2018-04-21 19:02
Cape Town - The Sharks claimed just their third win of the Super Rugby season
on Saturday as they got the better of the Stormers 27-14 at Kings Park.
Lukhanyo Am, Jean-Luc du Preez
and Thomas du Toit's tries saw them come prevail, with Robert du Preez landing
nine points off the tee.
In reply the Stormers'
try-scorers were Raymond Rhule and Ramone Samuels as they remain in fourth spot
in the South African Conference.
Entertainment was lacking in the
first-half in Durban as errors marred the derby contest, with only a 39th
minute Rhule try the highlight.
It was a physical battle early on
and the Sharks should have been in front on 14 minutes when, from a Curwin
Bosch break from inside his half, the Stormers would go off their feet, handing
Du Preez a chance off the tee. However, the fly-half hit the upright with his
attempt.
Two minutes later he would kick
his side into the Stormers 22 and soon after, hands in the ruck allowed Du
Preez to make it a 3-0 buffer.
Bosch could not double their lead
on 22 minutes, from long-range, and from that moment the Stormers would start
to enjoy some possession.
That ball eventually resulted in
points and it came from an attack on their own 22, Siya Kolisi breaking before
handing to Rhule for 7-3.
Coming out for the second-half
the early signs were for a much improved spectacle and when Makazole Mapimpi's
run saw him offload to Am before being hauled to ground, the Sharks had their
first try and the lead back. Du Preez added the two points, making it a 10-7
advantage.
That lead was wiped out on 50
minutes though when Willemse made prop Du Toit pay for his offence at the ruck
and the game was locked at 10-10.
The Stormers sensed an
opportunity and moved 17-10 in front when Samuels finished off slick handling
on the left wing from turnover ball.
Sbu Nkosi came agonisingly close
to the cutting the gap on 56 minutes when he did well to collect a grubber but
then lost it in grounding.
But they were beginning to apply
pressure on the Stormers and with Dewaldt Duvenage sin-binned on the hour for a
deliberate knock-on, the hosts had territory and also a numerical advantage in
their favour. It paid off as pivot Du Preez set up his brother Jean-Luc for the
try.
At 17 apiece the closing stages
were set up for a grandstand finish and the Sharks were the ones to strike,
with substitutes Akker van der Merwe and Hyron Andrews combining to set up
tighthead prop Du Toit for the score. That gave the Sharks a 24-17 lead which
they held on to.
Scorers:
Sharks (3)
Tries: Lukhanyo Am, Jean-Luc du Preez, Thomas du Toit
Conversions: Robert du Preez (3)
Penalty: Du Preez
Stormers (7)
Tries: Raymond Rhule, Ramone Samuels
Conversions: Damian Willemse (2)
Penalty: Willemse