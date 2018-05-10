NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Sharks duo set for Super Rugby milestones

    2018-05-10 10:45

    Durban - Sharks coach Robert du Preez has named his team for Saturday's Super Rugby encounter against the Bulls in Pretoria (17:15 kick-off).

    Du Preez has made just one change to the starting XV that thumped the Highlanders 38-12 in Durban last week.

    In the loose trio, Jacques Vermeulen comes in for Philip van der Walt, who took a blow to the face against the Highlanders.

    Two Sharks players are also set for milestones, with centre Andre Esterhuizen to earn his 50th Super Rugby cap and hooker Chiliboy Ralepelle set for this 100th game if he gets a chance off the bench.

    Ralepelle replaces Franco Marais on the bench. The Springbok had played on 69 occasions for the Bulls and will be playing his 31st match for the Sharks.

    Teams:

    Bulls

    TBA

    Sharks

    15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Cameron Wright, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Tendai Mtawarira 

    Substitutes: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Ross Geldenhuys, 19 Stephan Lewies, 20 Wian Vosloo, 21 Louis Schreuder, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Lwazi Mvovo

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Aussie rugby chief blasts predictable...
    All Blacks prop back for Crusaders
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams
    Bar incident a thing of the past as...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 11 May 2018
    • Blues v Hurricanes, Eden Park 09:35
    Saturday, 12 May 2018
    • Sunwolves v Reds, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium 05:15
    • Crusaders v Waratahs, AMI Stadium 07:15
    • Highlanders v Lions, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
    • Brumbies v Rebels, GIO Stadium 11:45
    • Stormers v Chiefs, Cape Town 15:05
    • Bulls v Sharks, Loftus Versfeld 17:15
    Friday, 18 May 2018
    • Hurricanes v Reds, Westpac Stadium 09:35
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    05 May 2018
    04 May 2018
    28 April 2018
    27 April 2018
    22 April 2018
    21 April 2018
    20 April 2018
    14 April 2018
    13 April 2018
    07 April 2018
    06 April 2018
    01 April 2018
    31 March 2018
    30 March 2018
    24 March 2018
    23 March 2018
    18 March 2018
    17 March 2018
    16 March 2018
    10 March 2018
    09 March 2018
    03 March 2018
    02 March 2018
    24 February 2018
    23 February 2018
    17 February 2018
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 12

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 12 of the 2018 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Who will finish top of the SA Conference in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     