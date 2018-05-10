Sharks duo set for Super Rugby milestones

Durban - Sharks coach Robert du Preez has named his team for Saturday's Super Rugby encounter against the Bulls in Pretoria (17:15 kick-off).

Du Preez has made just one change to the starting XV that thumped the Highlanders 38-12 in Durban last week.

In the loose trio, Jacques Vermeulen comes in for Philip van der Walt, who took a blow to the face against the Highlanders.

Two Sharks players are also set for milestones, with centre Andre Esterhuizen to earn his 50th Super Rugby cap and hooker Chiliboy Ralepelle set for this 100th game if he gets a chance off the bench.

Ralepelle replaces Franco Marais on the bench. The Springbok had played on 69 occasions for the Bulls and will be playing his 31st match for the Sharks.

Teams:

Bulls

TBA

Sharks

15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Cameron Wright, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Ross Geldenhuys, 19 Stephan Lewies, 20 Wian Vosloo, 21 Louis Schreuder, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Lwazi Mvovo