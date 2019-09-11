Sharks confirm capture of another rising Lions star

Cape Town - The Sharks on Tuesday confirmed the signing of winger Madosh Tambwe from the Lions.

Democratic Republic of the Congo-born Tambwe was in fine form during the 2019 Currie Cup season and finished as the tournament's joint-highest try scorer (7).

The 22-year-old has been on the Lions' books since 2017.

This follows the announcement on Monday that the Sharks signed flanker James Venter from the Lions.

The Durban-franchise said they would announce nine signings in as many days.

Other players also rumoured to be heading to Kings Park include Cheetahs duo Ox Nche (prop) and Henco Venter (loose forward), and well as former Blitzbok standout Werner Kok and Stormers No 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe.