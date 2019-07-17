NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Sharks confirm 'amicable' departure of coach Robert du Preez

    2019-07-17 15:33

    Cape Town - After five seasons with the Sharks, initially as an assistant coach and thereafter as head coach, Robert du Preez has parted ways with the KwaZulu-Natal franchise. 

    In a press release on Wednesday, the Sharks confirmed earlier reports that Du Preez was to leave the union .

    "This decision is a mutual one and both the Sharks and Du Preez have parted ways amicably.

    "Robert remains a proud Shark, who represented this team as a former scrumhalf and held the head coach role in both the Currie Cup and Super Rugby competitions, in the latter taking the team to the knock-out rounds and quarter-final action in back-to-back campaigns.

    "Last year, against all odds, the team caused a major upset in beating Western Province at Newlands to lift the Currie Cup trophy.

    "The Sharks CEO, Gary Teichmann said: “The Sharks thank Robert for his contribution over the past few years and what he managed to achieve by moulding a young group of players. He leaves The Sharks with our good wishes for the next chapter in his coaching career.”

    "Robert du Preez stated: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at The Sharks and I am proud of what we have achieved.  I would have loved to put more silverware in the cabinet, but sometimes injuries to key players, the bounce of the ball or decisions going against your team prevents that.  I look forward to the next phase of my coaching career and wish the team well for the future. They can always count on my support.”

