Sharks confirm 'amicable' departure of coach Robert du Preez
2019-07-17 15:33
Cape Town - After five seasons with the Sharks, initially as an
assistant coach and thereafter as head coach, Robert du Preez has parted ways with the KwaZulu-Natal franchise.
In a press release on Wednesday, the Sharks confirmed earlier reports that Du Preez was to leave the union .
"This decision is a mutual
one and both the Sharks and Du Preez have parted ways amicably.
"Robert remains a proud Shark, who represented this team as a former
scrumhalf and held the head coach role in both the Currie Cup and Super Rugby competitions, in the latter taking the team to the
knock-out rounds and quarter-final action in back-to-back campaigns.
"Last year, against all odds, the team caused a major upset in beating
Western Province at Newlands to lift the Currie Cup trophy.
"The Sharks CEO, Gary Teichmann said: “The Sharks thank Robert for his
contribution over the past few years and what he managed to achieve by
moulding a young group of players. He leaves The Sharks with our good
wishes for the next chapter in his coaching career.”
"Robert du Preez stated: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at The
Sharks and I am proud of what we have achieved. I would have loved to
put more silverware in the cabinet, but sometimes injuries to key
players, the bounce of the ball or decisions going against your team
prevents that. I look forward to the next phase of my coaching career
and wish the team well for the future. They can always count on my
support.”