Sharks confirm 'amicable' departure of coach Robert du Preez

Cape Town - After five seasons with the Sharks, initially as an assistant coach and thereafter as head coach, Robert du Preez has parted ways with the KwaZulu-Natal franchise.

In a press release on Wednesday, the Sharks confirmed earlier reports that Du Preez was to leave the union .

"This decision is a mutual one and both the Sharks and Du Preez have parted ways amicably.