Sharks complete signing spree by landing Blitzboks star

Cape Town - The Sharks have completed their nine-day signing spree by announcing the acquisition of Blitzboks star Werner Kok.

The 26-year-old joins from Western Province.

The Durban-based franchise confirmed the signing on their Twitter page on Wednesday morning, having announced one new player every day for the last nine days.

According to a video post, Kok confirmed that he would only be joining up with his new team-mates after the completion of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where he is expected to turn out for the South African Sevens side.

The Olympics run from July 24 to August 9, meaning that Kok would miss the start of the 2020 Super Rugby season.

On Tuesday they unveiled Cheetahs prop Ox Nche, on Monday Maties lock Jordan Sesink-Clee while on Sunday they announced that they had secured the services of Western Province prop Michael Kumbirai.

In the week before that, the Sharks announced the signings of loose forward Henco Venter (Cheetahs), flyhalf Jordan Chait (Maties), loose forward Sikhumbuzo Notshe (Western Province), wing Madosh Tambwe (Lions) and loose forward James Venter (Lions).

The Durbanites kick off their Super Rugby campaign against the Bulls in all-South African derby on Friday, January 31 in Durban (19:10).

- Compiled by Lloyd Burnard