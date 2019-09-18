Sharks complete signing spree by landing Blitzboks star
2019-09-18 09:48
Cape
Town - The Sharks have
completed their nine-day signing spree by announcing the acquisition of
Blitzboks star Werner
Kok.
The 26-year-old joins from
Western Province.
The Durban-based franchise confirmed
the signing on their Twitter page on Wednesday morning, having announced one
new player every day for the last nine days.
According to a video post, Kok
confirmed that he would only be joining up with his new team-mates after the
completion of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where he is expected to turn out for the
South African Sevens side.
The
Olympics run from July 24 to August 9, meaning that Kok would miss the start of
the 2020 Super Rugby season.
On Tuesday they unveiled Cheetahs
prop Ox Nche,
on Monday Maties lock Jordan
Sesink-Clee while on Sunday they announced that they had
secured the services of Western Province prop Michael Kumbirai.
In the week before that, the
Sharks announced the signings of loose forward Henco Venter (Cheetahs),
flyhalf Jordan
Chait (Maties), loose forward Sikhumbuzo Notshe (Western
Province), wing Madosh
Tambwe (Lions) and loose forward James Venter (Lions).
The Durbanites kick off their
Super Rugby campaign against the Bulls in all-South African derby on Friday,
January 31 in Durban (19:10).
- Compiled by Lloyd Burnard