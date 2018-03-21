Sharks make 4 changes for Rebels clash

Cape Town - Sharks head coach Robert du Preez has made several changes to his match-day squad for their clash with the Rebels in Melbourne on Friday.

Du Preez has made four alterations to his run-on side and he also tinkered with his replacements bench after last weekend's defeat to the Brumbies in Canberra.

Most of the changes are in the backline with Sbu Nkosi and Lwazi Mvovo taking over from Kobus van Dyk and Makazole Mapimpi on the wings, while Marius Louw replaces the injured Andre Esterhuizen at inside centre.

Among the forwards, Jean-Luc du Preez returns on the blindside flank in place of Jacques Vermeulen, who switches to the other side of the scrum where he takes over from Wian Vosloo.

On the bench, Garth April comes in as backline cover while Franco Marais and Hyron Andrews take over from Chiliboy Ralepelle and Tyler Paul as replacement hooker and lock, respectively.

Kick-off is at 10:45.

Teams:

Rebels

15 Jack Maddocks, 14 Sefa Naivalu, 13 Reece Hodge, 12 Billy Meakes, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Jack Debreczeni, 9 Will Genia, 8 Amanaki Mafi, 7 Colby Fainga’a, 6 Angus Cottrell, 5 Adam Coleman (captain), 4 Geoff Parling, 3 Jermaine Ainsley, 2 Anaru Rangi, 1 Tetera Faulkner

Substitutes: 16 Mahe Vailanu, 17 Fereti Sa’aga, 18 Sam Talakai, 19 Matt Philip, 20 Ross Haylett-Petty, 21 Richard Hardwick, 22 Michael Ruru, 23 Tom English

Sharks

15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha (captain), 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Beast Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Wian Vosloo, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Kobus van Wyk, 23 Garth April