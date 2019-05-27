Sharks coach lauds 'excellent defence'

Cape Town - Sharks coach Robert du Preez was full of praise for his players after their 27-17 Super Rugby win over the Lions in Durban over the weekend.

"It was a fantastic win over a team we have the utmost of respect for. It's a match that could have gone either way," Du Preez said, as quoted by Netwerk24.

Two intercept tries greatly aided the Sharks' cause in a game in which they spent large parts defending.

According to statistics derived from SANZAAR's official website, the Sharks were forced to make 158 tackles, compared to a meagre 60 by the Lions.

"Our defence was excellent and it provided us with the opportunity to win. It was an enormous team effort. It was a wonderful win for everyone involved with the team.

"Our work ethic was really good because the Lions kept fighting until the end and we could not afford to relax at any stage."

Du Preez added that he was happy with his team's set-pieces.

"We did well in the scrums especially but in the end it all comes back to defence and it helped in us scoring two intercept tries."

Following their win, the Sharks are now second in the South African Conference and sixth on the overall standings.

They host the Hurricanes at Kings Park this Saturday (15:05 kick-off).