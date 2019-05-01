Sharks catch a break as Crusaders rest string of stars
2019-05-01 09:37
Cape Town - Crusaders coach Scott Robertson has been forced into a number of selections changes for his side's top-of-the-table Super Rugby clash against the Sharks in Christchurch on Friday.
Kick-off is at 09:35 SA time.
According to the Stuff website, several All Blacks are unavailable for the reigning champions this
week due to rest protocols, including Ryan Crotty, Sam Whitelock, Richie Mo'unga and David Havili.
Robertson has opted for a new second-row combination in Mitch Dunshea
and Scott Barrett, while Matt Todd returns to lead the team in the absence of Whitelock.
Mitch Hunt will start at flyhalf while Jack Goodhue, usually an outside centre, will start in the No 12 jersey alongside Braydon Ennor who has played most of his rugby this year on the wing.
First-choice scrumhalf Bryn Hall returns and Will Jordan, the tournament's joint-highest try-scorer with eight, gets a start at fullback.
The game will mark Kieran Read’s 150th Super Rugby match.
Teams:
Crusaders
15 Will Jordan, 14 Sevu Reece, 13 Braydon
Ennor, 12 Jack Goodhue, 11 George Bridge, 10 Mitch Hunt, 9 Bryn Hall, 8
Kieran Read, 7 Matt Todd (captain), 6 Jordan Taufua, 5 Scott Barrett, 4
Mitchell Dunshea, 3 Michael Alaalatoa, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Joe Moody
Substitutes: 16 Ben Funnell, 17 Isi Tu’ungafasi, 18 Oliver
Jager, 19 Luke Romano, 20 Ethan Blackadder, 21 Mitchell Drummond, 22
Brett Cameron, 23 Tim Bateman
Sharks
15. Aphelele Fassi, 14. Sbu Nkosi, 13. Lukhanyo Am, 12. Andre
Esterhuizen, 11. Makazole Mapimpi, 10. Curwin Bosch, 9. Louis Schreuder
(captain), 8. Daniel du Preez, 7. Jean-Luc du Preez, 6. Philip van der
Walt, 5. Ruan Botha, 4. Ruben van Heerden, 3. Coenie Oosthuizen, 2.
Kerron van Vuuren, 1. Thomas du Toit
Substitutes:16.
Akker van der Merwe, 17. Mzamo Majola, 18. John-Hubert Meyer, 19.
Hyron Andrews, 20. Jacques Vermeulen, 21. Cameron Wright, 22. Robert du
Preez, 23. Marius Louw