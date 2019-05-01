Sharks catch a break as Crusaders rest string of stars

Cape Town - Crusaders coach Scott Robertson has been forced into a number of selections changes for his side's top-of-the-table Super Rugby clash against the Sharks in Christchurch on Friday.

Kick-off is at 09:35 SA time.

According to the Stuff website, several All Blacks are unavailable for the reigning champions this week due to rest protocols, including Ryan Crotty, Sam Whitelock, Richie Mo'unga and David Havili.



Robertson has opted for a new second-row combination in Mitch Dunshea and Scott Barrett, while Matt Todd returns to lead the team in the absence of Whitelock.

Mitch Hunt will start at flyhalf while Jack Goodhue, usually an outside centre, will start in the No 12 jersey alongside Braydon Ennor who has played most of his rugby this year on the wing.

First-choice scrumhalf Bryn Hall returns and Will Jordan, the tournament's joint-highest try-scorer with eight, gets a start at fullback.

The game will mark Kieran Read’s 150th Super Rugby match.

Teams:

Crusaders

15 Will Jordan, 14 Sevu Reece, 13 Braydon Ennor, 12 Jack Goodhue, 11 George Bridge, 10 Mitch Hunt, 9 Bryn Hall, 8 Kieran Read, 7 Matt Todd (captain), 6 Jordan Taufua, 5 Scott Barrett, 4 Mitchell Dunshea, 3 Michael Alaalatoa, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Joe Moody

Substitutes: 16 Ben Funnell, 17 Isi Tu’ungafasi, 18 Oliver Jager, 19 Luke Romano, 20 Ethan Blackadder, 21 Mitchell Drummond, 22 Brett Cameron, 23 Tim Bateman

Sharks

15. Aphelele Fassi, 14. Sbu Nkosi, 13. Lukhanyo Am, 12. Andre Esterhuizen, 11. Makazole Mapimpi, 10. Curwin Bosch, 9. Louis Schreuder (captain), 8. Daniel du Preez, 7. Jean-Luc du Preez, 6. Philip van der Walt, 5. Ruan Botha, 4. Ruben van Heerden, 3. Coenie Oosthuizen, 2. Kerron van Vuuren, 1. Thomas du Toit



Substitutes:16. Akker van der Merwe, 17. Mzamo Majola, 18. John-Hubert Meyer, 19. Hyron Andrews, 20. Jacques Vermeulen, 21. Cameron Wright, 22. Robert du Preez, 23. Marius Louw