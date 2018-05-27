NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Sharks captain, Brumbies hooker set to face SANZAAR

    2018-05-27 10:07

    Cape Town - Sharks captain, Ruan Botha and Brumbies hooker, Folau Fainga'a are set to hear their fate after both players were sent off for dirty play in Super Rugby games over the weekend. 

    Botha received his marching orders against the Jaguares on Friday night, a game the Sharks lost while Fainga'a was red-carded against the Bulls on Saturday, a match the visiting side still managed to win. 

    Botha is alleged to have contravened Law 9.12 - Striking with shoulder, while Fainga'a broke the same law but struck with his head. 

    A ruling on Botha's indiscretion will be made on Sunday, with the tribunal meeting again on Monday to discuss Fainga'a's fate.

     

