Sharks, Bulls get local refs for home clashes

Cape Town - South African referees will officiate the Sharks and Bulls' home Super Rugby clashes against overseas opposition this weekend.

Marius van der Westhuizen will referee the Sharks' encounter against the Jaguares in Durban on Saturday (15:05 kick-off).

He will be assisted by compatriot Aimee Barrett-Theron and a yet to be determined official, with Joey Klaaste-Salmans the television match official (TMO).

AJ Jacobs will be in charge of the Bulls' match against the Highlanders in Pretoria (17:15).

He will be assisted by countrymen Cwengile Jadezweni and Egon Seconds, with Willie Vos the TMO.

Earlier on Saturday, New Zealand's James Doleman will referee the Lions' match against the Rebels in Melbourne (10:15 SA time).

He will be assisted by Argentina’s Federico Anselmi and Australia's James Quinn, with James Leckie in the TMO booth.

The other South African involvement this weekend sees Rasta Rasivhenge referee the Crusaders' clash against the Reds in Christchurch on Friday (08:05 SA time).

Rasivhenge will also be an assistant referee for Saturday's match between the Hurricanes and Blues in Wellington (08:05 SA time).

The Stormers have a bye this weekend.

Super Rugby referees: Round 6

- Compiled by Herman Mostert