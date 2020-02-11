NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Sharks' Bok star returns home

    2020-02-11 06:57

    Cape Town - Springbok wing S'bu Nkosi has returned home from the Sharks' Australasian tour due to injury.

    Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

    The Sharks announced on Monday that Nkosi, who sat out last weekend's 42-20 win over the Highlanders in Dunedin, has a torn right hamstring and had to return home.

    Marius Louw has been called up to join the squad ahead of Saturday's clash against the Hurricanes in Wellington (kick-off 08:05 SA time).

    The Sharks will conclude their tour with matches against the Rebels in Melbourne (February 22) and Reds in Brisbane (February 29).

    Meanwhile, coach Sean Everitt is chuffed after his side started the season with two wins, having beaten the Bulls 23-15 in Durban in Round 1.

    "I'm very happy with where things are at the moment, although we have a new team, the players are learning very quickly. And that's the sign of a successful side," Everitt told the Sharks' official website.

    "There's a lot of energy in the group, the guys have toured well and this is a happy team."

    - Compiled by Herman Mostert

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Peyper to ref Lions v Stormers derby
    Super Rugby round 2 gold goes to ......
    Bok boost for Lions ahead of Stormers...
    Slick Sharks carrying flag for...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 14 February 2020
    • Blues v Crusaders, Eden Park 08:05
    • Rebels v Waratahs, AAMI Park 10:15
    Saturday, 15 February 2020
    • Sunwolves v Chiefs, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium 05:45
    • Hurricanes v Sharks, Westpac Stadium 08:05
    • Brumbies v Highlanders, GIO Stadium 10:15
    • Lions v Stormers, Emirates Airline Park 15:05
    Sunday, 16 February 2020
    • Jaguares v Reds, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 01:00
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    09 February 2020
    08 February 2020
    07 February 2020
    02 February 2020
    01 February 2020
    31 January 2020
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Stormers (Q)
    • Sharks (WC)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Lions
    • Bulls
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points | Super Rugby Week 2

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 2 of the 2020 Super Rugby season. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which team will finish top of the SA Conference in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     