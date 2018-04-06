NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Sharks blow golden chance to beat Hurricanes

    2018-04-06 11:34

    Cape Town - The Sharks blew a golden chance to beat the Hurricanes when they conceded a 85th-minute converted try to go down in their Super Rugby clash in Napier on Friday.

    As it happened: Hurricanes v Sharks

    The Hurricanes won 38-37 after trailing 27-19 at half-time.

    The Hurricanes, who were forced into an 11th-hour change when star flyhalf Beauden Barratt was forced to withdraw, appeared out of sorts and directionless for large parts of the match under the leadership of Barrett's replacement at pivot, Ihaia West, scored four tries through fullback Jodie Barrett and centres Ngani Laumape (2) and Vince Aso. West landed three conversions - including the match-winner - and four penalties.

    The Sharks, who led by as many as nine points with less than three minutes to play, scored four tries of their own through centre Lukhanyo Am (2), scrumhalf Louis Schreuder and replacement lock Tyler Paul. Flyhalf Robert du Preez added all four conversions and three penalties for a personal haul of 17 points.

    The Hurricanes picked up four points for their victory and extended their lead atop of the New Zealand Conference and moved to the summit of the Overall log as well.

    The Sharks, who lost to the Brumbies (24-17) and the Rebels (46-14) before rebounding to beat the Blues (63-40) in their previous tour matches, picked up a single point for losing by seven points or fewer and moved to second in the South African Conference and sixth in the Overall standings.

    In next weekend's Round 9 action, the Sharks host the Bulls in Durban (Saturday, April 14 at 17:15), while the Hurricanes welcome the Chiefs to Wellington (Friday, April 13 at 09:35 SA time).

    Teams:

    Hurricanes

    15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Julian Savea, 13 Vince Aso, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Ben Lam, 10 Ihaia West, 9 TJ Perenara, 8 Gareth Evans, 7 Sam Henwood, 6 Brad Shields (captain), 5 Sam Lousi, 4 Michael Fatialofa, 3 Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, 2 Ricky Riccitelli, 1 Chris Eves

    Substitutes: 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 Fraser Armstrong, 18 Ben May, 19 Vaea Fifita, 20 Reed Prinsep, 21 Jamie Booth, 22 Jackson Garden-Bachop, 23 Wes Goosen

    Sharks

    15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha (captain), 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Beast Mtawarira

    Substitutes: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Tyler Paul, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Kobus van Wyk

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Brumbies lose Speight to injury
    As it happened: Hurricanes 38-37...
    WRAP: Super Rugby - Week 8
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Saturday, 07 April 2018
    • Sunwolves v Waratahs, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium 07:15
    • Chiefs v Blues, Waikato Stadium 09:35
    • Brumbies v Reds, Canberra Stadium 11:45
    • Lions v Stormers, Ellis Park 17:15
    • Jaguares v Crusaders, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    Friday, 13 April 2018
    • Hurricanes v Chiefs, Wellington Regional Stadium 09:35
    Saturday, 14 April 2018
    • Sunwolves v Blues, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium 05:05
    • Rebels v Jaguares, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium 07:15
    • Highlanders v Brumbies, Otago Stadium 09:35
    • Waratahs v Reds, Sydney Football Stadium 11:45
    • Sharks v Bulls, Kings Park Stadium 17:15
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 7

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 7 of the 2018 Super Rugby competition. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Who will finish top of the SA Conference in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     