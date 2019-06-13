NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Sharks blow as Bosch misses Stormers clash

    2019-06-13 08:39

    Cape Town - Curwin Bosch has been ruled out of the Sharks' vital Super Rugby encounter against the Stormers at Newlands on Saturday.

    HIGHLIGHTS: Watch Junior Boks stun New Zealand

    The fullback/flyhalf picked up an ankle injury against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires last weekend and was sent for scans upon his return to Durban.  

    According to the Sharks' official website, the extent of Bosch's injury has not yet been determined but he will not be available for selection this week.

    Meanwhile, hooker Craig Burden has tweaked his hamstring and is also unavailable, while lock Ruan Botha has been battling with a nerve impingement on his foot and will be out for a few weeks.

    Flank Jean-Luc du Preez, who picked up an MCL injury to his left knee in training last week, will be out for a further week, while hooker Akker van der Merwe and No 8 Philip van der Walt have not fully recovered from their respective injuries and will not be considered for selection.

    In some good news for the Sharks, prop Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira and scrumhalf Cameron Wright are back at training and available for selection this week. The duo missed the trip to Argentina.

    Saturday's clash at Newlands is scheduled for 15:05, with the Sharks team to be named later on Thursday.

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Returning players bring fresh legs,...
    SA lock's contract terminated by...
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams
    Vermeulen returns for Bulls to face...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 14 June 2019
    • Highlanders v Waratahs, Rugby Park Stadium 09:35
    • Rebels v Chiefs, AAMI Park 11:45
    Saturday, 15 June 2019
    • Jaguares v Sunwolves, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 00:10
    • Hurricanes v Blues, Westpac Stadium 09:35
    • Brumbies v Reds, GIO Stadium 11:45
    • Stormers v Sharks, Cape Town 15:05
    • Bulls v Lions, Loftus Versfeld 17:15
    Friday, 21 June 2019
    • TBC v TBC, TBC 14:00
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    08 June 2019
    07 June 2019
    01 June 2019
    31 May 2019
    25 May 2019
    24 May 2019
    18 May 2019
    17 May 2019
    12 May 2019
    11 May 2019
    10 May 2019
    04 May 2019
    03 May 2019
    27 April 2019
    26 April 2019
    20 April 2019
    19 April 2019
    13 April 2019
    12 April 2019
    06 April 2019
    05 April 2019
    30 March 2019
    29 March 2019
    24 March 2019
    23 March 2019
    22 March 2019
    16 March 2019
    15 March 2019
    09 March 2019
    08 March 2019
    02 March 2019
    01 March 2019
    23 February 2019
    22 February 2019
    16 February 2019
    15 February 2019
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Jaguares (Q)
    • Bulls (wc)
    • Lions (wc)
    • Stormers (wc)
    • Sharks
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 17

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 17 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     