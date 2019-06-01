NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Sharks beaten by Hurricanes in Durban

    2019-06-01 16:55

    Cape Town - The Sharks' hopes of a Super Rugby playoff spot took a hit when they were beaten by the Hurricanes in their clash at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday.

    As it happened: Sharks v Hurricanes

    The Hurricanes won 30-17 after leading 20-10 at half-time.

    The Hurricanes scored three tries through fullback Jordie Barrett, centre Ngani Laumape and wing Wes Goosen. Flyhalf Beauden Barrett enjoyed an excellent afternoon with the boot, landing all three conversions and three penalties.

    The Sharks replied with two tries by fullback Aphelele Fassi and replacement front-rower Juan Schoeman. Flyhalf Curwin Bosch added both conversions and a penalty.

    The Hurricanes picked up four points for their victory, but stayed second in the New Zealand Conference and fourth in the Overall standings.

    The Sharks left empty-handed and remained third and seventh in the South African Conference and Overall log, respectively.

    In next weekend's Round 17 action, the Hurricanes visit Johannesburg to play the Lions (Saturday, June 8 - 15:05), while the Sharks make the journey to Buenos Aires to play the high-flying Jaguares (Saturday, June 8 - 21:40).

    Teams:

    Sharks

    15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder (captain), 8 Dan du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Mzamo Majola

    Substitutes: 16 Cullen Collopy, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Tyler Paul, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Robert du Preez, 23 Kobus van Wyk

    Hurricanes

    15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Wes Goosen, 13 Matt Proctor, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Ben Lam, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara (captain), 8 Reed Prinsep, 7 Ardie Savea, 6 Vaea Fifita, 5 Kane Le’aupepe, 4 James Blackwell, 3 Jeff To’omaga-Allen, 2 Asafo Aumua, 1 Toby Smith

    Substitutes: 16 Dane Coles, 17 Fraser Armstrong, 18 Ross Geldenhuys,  19 Isaia Walker-Leawere, 20 Du'Plessis Kirifi, 21 Gareth Evans, 22 Richard Judd, 23 James Marshall

