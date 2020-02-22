Sharks back to winning ways against Rebels

Cape Town - Springboks wing Makazole Mapimpi bagged a double as the Sharks bounced back from defeat a week ago to storm past the Melbourne
Rebels 36-24 on Saturday.
As it happened | Rebels v Sharks
After crashing to the Hurricanes in their first loss of the season, the Durban-based team
showed their intent early with a quick try and they never relinquished
the lead.
"There was a lot of running, good skills showcased from
both teams," said Sharks skipper Andre Esterhuizen, who took over the
captaincy duties from the rested Lukhanyo Am.
"Very proud of the boys. It's always good to get a good start, get the guys excited a bit and I guess it told in the end."
Defeat
was a setback for a Rebels side missing injured Wallabies stars Matt
Toomua and Reece Hodge as they looked to build on their opening win of
the season last week against the Waratahs.
"Disappointing
result, I thought it was a good arm-wrestle. We just didn't take a few
opportunities," said Rebels captain Dane Haylett-Petty.
"They scored quick tries that really hurt us, but other than that we felt we were really in it and pushed them."
With
an Elton John gig forcing them away from their regular AAMI Park home,
the afternoon match was played in the sleepy regional town of Ballarat.
In
breezy conditions, the Sharks came out of the blocks quickly and
Mapimpi dotted down after five minutes when Sikumbuzo Notshe gathered a
grubber kick and made a deft offload, with Curwin Bosch adding the
extras.
But it was a short-lived advantage as the Rebels bounced back.
Debutant
Andrew Deegan cleverly flicked a pass to Wallabies wing Marika
Koroibete who spotted a gap and charged through for a converted try.
Esterhuizen restored the lead, using brute force to shrug off three tackles on his way to the line.
The
two sides exchanged penalties before the Sharks delivered a dagger blow
near half-time when Madosh Tambwe finished a sweeping counter-attack to
give them a 22-10 lead at the break.
Kerron van Vuuren and Madosh
Tambwe were both sin binned early in the second stanza and the Rebels
capitalised with Isi Naisarani barging over for a converted try.
But
Mapimpi got his second after a 19-phase attack, and Bosch then finished
off a 95m move following a turnover to ensure victory before Anaru
Rangi got a late consolation try for the Rebels.
Scorers:
Rebels
Tries: Marika Koroibete, Isi Naisarani, Anaru Rangi
Conversions: Andrew Deegan (3)
Penalty: Deegan
Sharks
Tries: Makazole Mapimpi (2), Andre Esterhuizen, Madosh Tambwe, Curwin Bosch
Conversions: Bosch (4)
Penalty: Bosch
Teams
Rebels
15 Dane Haylett-Petty (captain), 14 Andrew Kellaway, 13 Campbell Magnay, 12 Bill Meakes, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Andrew Deegan, 9 Ryan Louwrens, 8 Isi Naisarani, 7 Richard Hardwick, 6 Michael Wells, 5 Matt Philip, 4 Ross Haylett-Petty, 3 Jermaine Ainsley, 2 Steven Misa, 1 Matt Gibbon
Substitutes: 16 Anaru Rangi, 17 Cameron Orr, 18 Ruan Smith, 19 Gideon Koegelenberg, 20 Angus Cottrell, 21 Rob Leota, 22 Frank Lomani, 23 Tom English
Sharks
15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Andre Esterhuizen (captain), 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Sanele Nohamba, 8 Sikumbuzo Notshe, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 James Venter, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Ox Nche
Substitutes: 16 Craig Burden, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Le Roux Roets, 20 Henco Venter, 21 Louis Schreuder, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Lwazi Mvovo