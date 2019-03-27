Sharks assistant wary of Pollard threat

Durban - Sharks assistant coach Nick Easter is wary of the threat posed by Bulls flyhalf Handre Pollard ahead of the teams' Super Rugby encounter at Kings Park on Saturday.

"The Bulls have shown, when they've won games, that they're a pressure team... they like to pin you back in your half, Handre Pollard pulls the strings - they've got good leadership there - and they'll force you into mistakes," the former England international told the Sharks' official website.

Pollard kicked 22 points - via two conversions, five penalties and a drop goal - when the Bulls thumped the Sharks 37-14 in Pretoria earlier this month and Easter has singled the Springbok pivot out as a danger man ahead of this weekend's return clash in Durban.

Easter added that the Sharks "never turned up" for the game at Loftus Versfeld three weeks ago.

"Everyone is disappointed about that and it’s in the back of their minds, but this is three weeks later and it’s all about continuing the focus on ourselves and how we can improve. We didn't look after the ball and ill-discipline cost us. That's the bottom line.



"Our discipline, especially around the attack areas, has to be spot on. We also have to look after the ball better, there were a lot of unforced errors and balls spilt in contact which is unlike us.



"Let's not forget that we got ourselves back in the game. At 27-14, we had a couple of visits into the danger area and with a little bit more belief and confidence, and cutting out the errors, it could have been a different ball game."



Saturday’s clash is scheduled for 15:05.