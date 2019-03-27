NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Sharks assistant wary of Pollard threat

    2019-03-27 10:46

    Durban - Sharks assistant coach Nick Easter is wary of the threat posed by Bulls flyhalf Handre Pollard ahead of the teams' Super Rugby encounter at Kings Park on Saturday.

    "The Bulls have shown, when they've won games, that they're a pressure team... they like to pin you back in your half, Handre Pollard pulls the strings - they've got good leadership there - and they'll force you into mistakes," the former England international told the Sharks' official website.

    Pollard kicked 22 points - via two conversions, five penalties and a drop goal - when the Bulls thumped the Sharks 37-14 in Pretoria earlier this month and Easter has singled the Springbok pivot out as a danger man ahead of this weekend's return clash in Durban.

    Easter added  that the Sharks "never turned up" for the game at Loftus Versfeld three weeks ago.

    "Everyone is disappointed about that and it’s in the back of their minds, but this is three weeks later and it’s all about continuing the focus on ourselves and how we can improve. We didn't look after the ball and ill-discipline cost us. That's the bottom line.

    "Our discipline, especially around the attack areas, has to be spot on. We also have to look after the ball better, there were a lot of unforced errors and balls spilt in contact which is unlike us.

    "Let's not forget that we got ourselves back in the game. At 27-14, we had a couple of visits into the danger area and with a little bit more belief and confidence, and cutting out the errors, it could have been a different ball game."

    Saturday’s clash is scheduled for 15:05.

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Star All Black Smith pops the question
    Crusaders' pre-match horses likely to...
    Kiwi referee for Sharks v Bulls derby
    Sharks centre cops 3-game ban

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 29 March 2019
    • Hurricanes v Crusaders, Westpac Stadium 08:35
    • Waratahs v Sunwolves, McDonald Jones Stadium 10:45
    Saturday, 30 March 2019
    • Blues v Stormers, Eden Park 08:35
    • Reds v Rebels, Suncorp Stadium 10:45
    • Sharks v Bulls, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 15:05
    • Jaguares v Chiefs, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    Friday, 05 April 2019
    • Highlanders v Hurricanes, Forsyth Barr Stadium 08:35
    • Reds v Stormers, Suncorp Stadium 11:00
    • Lions v Sharks, Emirates Airline Park 19:10
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Lions (Q)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Stormers (wc)
    • Bulls (wc)
    • Jaguares
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 5

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 5 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     