Seconds to ref Stormers v Lions derby

Cape Town - South Africa's Egon Seconds will referee the South African Super Rugby derby between the Stormers and Lions at Newlands (17:15 kick-off).

Seconds will be assisted by compatriots Divan Uys and Aimee Barrett-Theron, with Christie du Preez the television match official (TMO).

New Zealand's Paul Williams will be in charge of the earlier game between the Sharks and Blues in Durban (15:05).

Williams will be assisted by South Africans Cwengile Jadezweni and Griffin Colby, with Marius Jonker the TMO.

For the late game between the Jaguares and Bulls in Buenos Aires (23:40 SA time), New Zealand's Brendon Pickerill will be in charge.

Pickerill will be assisted by South Africa's Rasta Rasivhenge and New Zealand's Mike Fraser, with Argentina's Santiago Borsani in the TMO booth.

Other South African involvement this weekend will see AJ Jacobs referee the match between the Sunwolves and Waratahs in Tokyo on Saturday (06:15 SA time).

Jacobs will be assisted by countryman Marius van der Westhuizen and Japan's Shuhei Kubo, with Minoru Fuji the TMO.

Super Rugby referees: Round 2

