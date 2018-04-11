NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Seconds to ref Sharks v Bulls derby

    2018-04-11 08:30

    Cape Town - Local referee Egon Seconds will oversee Saturday’s South African Super Rugby derby between the Sharks and Bulls in Durban (kick-off 17:15).

    Seconds will be assisted by compatriots AJ Jacobs and Cwengile Jadezweni, with Marius Jonker the television match official (TMO).

    With the Lions and Stormers enjoying byes, Saturday’s match is the only one featuring South African teams.

    The only other South African involvement this weekend will be in Saturday’s Australian derby between the Waratahs and Reds in Sydney where Marius van der Westhuizen will be an assistant referee (11:45 SA time).

    Australia’s Angus Gardner will referee the game, with James Leckie the other assistant and George Ayoub the TMO.

    Super Rugby referees: Week 9

