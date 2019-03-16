Stunning second-half Lions comeback secures epic win over Rebels

Cape Town - A rampant second-half display from the Lions saw them beat the Rebels 36-33 in a thrilling Super Rugby clash at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The sides scored five tries each in the end, but the hosts went into the half-time break 26-5 down after the Aussie side looked set for their first ever win over the Lions.

A young Lions side finished the game strongest as the Rebels' discipline fell to pieces, with the visitors conceding 20 penalties to the Lions' one.

The Lions had a kickable penalty to win the game with three minutes remaining on the clock, but skipper Malcolm Marx instead opted to go for a scrum that the Lions could not capitalise on.

They got their chance with a scrum penalty after the hooter, though, and replacement flyhalf Gianni Lombard kicked the goal to secure an epic victory.

Scorers:

Lions 36 (5)

Tries: Malcolm Marx, Marnus Schoeman, Andries Coetzee, Courtnall Skosan, Lionel Mapoe

Conversions: Elton Jantjies (4)

Penalty: Gianni Lombard

Rebels 33 (26)

Tries: Reece Hodge, Quade Cooper, Bill Meakes, Isi Naisarani, Tom English

Conversions: Cooper