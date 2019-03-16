NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Stunning second-half Lions comeback secures epic win over Rebels

    2019-03-16

    Cape Town - A rampant second-half display from the Lions saw them beat the Rebels 36-33 in a thrilling Super Rugby clash at Ellis Park on Saturday. 

    AS IT HAPPENED: Lions 36-33 Rebels

    The sides scored five tries each in the end, but the hosts went into the half-time break 26-5 down after the Aussie side looked set for their first ever win over the Lions. 

    A young Lions side finished the game strongest as the Rebels' discipline fell to pieces, with the visitors conceding 20 penalties to the Lions' one.

    The Lions had a kickable penalty to win the game with three minutes remaining on the clock, but skipper Malcolm Marx instead opted to go for a scrum that the Lions could not capitalise on.

    They got their chance with a scrum penalty after the hooter, though, and replacement flyhalf Gianni Lombard kicked the goal to secure an epic victory.

    Scorers:

    Lions 36 (5)

    Tries: Malcolm Marx, Marnus Schoeman, Andries Coetzee, Courtnall Skosan, Lionel Mapoe

    Conversions: Elton Jantjies (4)

    Penalty: Gianni Lombard

    Rebels 33 (26)

    Tries: Reece Hodge, Quade Cooper, Bill Meakes, Isi Naisarani, Tom English

    Conversions: Cooper

    Fixtures

    Friday, 22 March 2019
    • Blues v Highlanders, Eden Park 08:35
    Saturday, 23 March 2019
    • Hurricanes v Stormers, Westpac Stadium 08:35
    • Waratahs v Crusaders, Allianz Stadium 10:45
    • Sunwolves v Lions, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium 12:55
    • Bulls v Chiefs, Loftus Versfeld 15:05
    • Sharks v Rebels, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:15
    Sunday, 24 March 2019
    • Reds v Brumbies, Suncorp Stadium 07:05
    Results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Bulls (Q)
    • Lions (wc)
    • Stormers (wc)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Jaguares
    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 4

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 4 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition: ”
