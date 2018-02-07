Schreuder adds to Sharks' injury woes

Cape Town - Sharks scrumhalf Louis Schreuder will likely miss the first month of the upcoming Super Rugby season due to injury.



Schreuder suffered an injury in their pre-season 31-14 win over the Bulls in Polokwane last month and was seen leaving the Peter Mokaba Stadium in crutches.

According to the Sharks website, the Springbok No 9 is nursing a hamstring injury and his return is estimated at between four and six weeks.

Jeremy Ward, who was selected to play in both warm-up matches - against the Bulls and then Racing 22 this past weekend in Hong Kong - suffered a hand fracture which has necessitated surgical fixation.

The Sharks centre will be out for around eight weeks.

The injuries will not go down well with head coach Robert du Preez as Springbok prop Coenie Oosthuizen will likely miss the Sharks' entire Super Rugby campaign.