NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Schoeman to provide cover at hooker for Lions

    2018-05-09 14:29

    Cape Town - Marnus Schoeman, who has been in superb form in the Lions' loose trio this season, will provide cover at hooker when they take on the Highlanders in Dunedin on Saturday (kick-off 09:35 SA time).

    With Malcolm Marx out injured for six weeks, Robbie Coetzee will be given a rare start as coach Swys de Bruin's men look to end their Australasian tour on a winning note. 

    There is, however, no other specialist hooker in the touring party. 

    Corne Fourie has been playing at hooker for the Golden Lions in the SuperSport Rugby Challenge and he was due to fly out to join the Lions in Dunedin, but those plans were scrapped at the last minute with his wife giving birth. 

    It leaves the Lions thin in that department, but De Bruin confirmed from New Zealand on Wednesday that he had another plan. 

    "Marnus can play hooker and we will use him there if necessary," De Bruin said.

    "There is also Jacques van Rooyen who has also helped out there before and we can use him in an emergency.

    "Marnus is an excellent team man and he is very versatile. He connects very well with us and he is the type of player you would always like to have with you."

    Marx, meanwhile, is now unlikely to feature in South Africa's three-Test series against England in June.

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Sharks: SA’s best horse to back from...
    Playing in Japan helped my game -...
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams
    Hammer blow for Boks as Marx is ruled...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 11 May 2018
    • Blues v Hurricanes, Eden Park 09:35
    Saturday, 12 May 2018
    • Sunwolves v Reds, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium 05:15
    • Crusaders v Waratahs, AMI Stadium 07:15
    • Highlanders v Lions, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
    • Brumbies v Rebels, GIO Stadium 11:45
    • Stormers v Chiefs, Cape Town 15:05
    • Bulls v Sharks, Loftus Versfeld 17:15
    Friday, 18 May 2018
    • Hurricanes v Reds, Westpac Stadium 09:35
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    05 May 2018
    04 May 2018
    28 April 2018
    27 April 2018
    22 April 2018
    21 April 2018
    20 April 2018
    14 April 2018
    13 April 2018
    07 April 2018
    06 April 2018
    01 April 2018
    31 March 2018
    30 March 2018
    24 March 2018
    23 March 2018
    18 March 2018
    17 March 2018
    16 March 2018
    10 March 2018
    09 March 2018
    03 March 2018
    02 March 2018
    24 February 2018
    23 February 2018
    17 February 2018
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 12

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 12 of the 2018 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Who will finish top of the SA Conference in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     