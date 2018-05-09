Schoeman to provide cover at hooker for Lions

Cape Town - Marnus Schoeman, who has been in superb form in the Lions' loose trio this season, will provide cover at hooker when they take on the Highlanders in Dunedin on Saturday (kick-off 09:35 SA time).

With Malcolm Marx out injured for six weeks, Robbie Coetzee will be given a rare start as coach Swys de Bruin's men look to end their Australasian tour on a winning note.

There is, however, no other specialist hooker in the touring party.

Corne Fourie has been playing at hooker for the Golden Lions in the SuperSport Rugby Challenge and he was due to fly out to join the Lions in Dunedin, but those plans were scrapped at the last minute with his wife giving birth.

It leaves the Lions thin in that department, but De Bruin confirmed from New Zealand on Wednesday that he had another plan.

"Marnus can play hooker and we will use him there if necessary," De Bruin said.

"There is also Jacques van Rooyen who has also helped out there before and we can use him in an emergency.

"Marnus is an excellent team man and he is very versatile. He connects very well with us and he is the type of player you would always like to have with you."

Marx, meanwhile, is now unlikely to feature in South Africa's three-Test series against England in June.