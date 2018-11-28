NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Schalk Brits opens up on failed Stormers move

    2018-11-28 20:09

    Cape Town - Springbok hooker Schalk Brits says he is expecting to join the Bulls in January ahead of Super Rugby 2019.

    There has been a lot of confusion over the future of the 37-year-old, who has somewhat surprisingly formed part of Bok coach Rassie Erasmus' plans as preparations for next year's Rugby World Cup in Japan continue. 

    Initially it seemed that Brits would sign for the Stormers in Cape Town, returning home to the franchise he first played Super Rugby for in 2006. 

    Financial issues, however, meant that the Stormers were unable to complete the deal and Brits was then linked with the Bulls. 

    While that deal has to be confirmed, it now looks almost certain that Brits will be based at Loftus next year. 

    "I planned to go the Stormers, but then I received a message saying they had financial issues and so now I will be joining the Bulls," he told Rugby Pass

    "I will start training with the Bulls in January and it is fantastic to be joining them and while it is for one season it is exciting. After the World Cup I am definitely done.

    "I will have to merit my selection for the Bulls and if I am successful then I will give myself a chance with Boks to make the World Cup."

    Brits, who left a legend at English club Saracens, is currently in London where he will feature for the Barbarians in Saturday's clash against Argentina at Twickenham. 

