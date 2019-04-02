NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Schalk Brits' appeal fails, banned for 4 matches

    2019-04-02 11:23

    Cape Town - Schalk Brits' appeal against his red card ban has failed and the Bulls' hooker has been banned for four Super Rugby matches.

    This follows a SANZAAR Judicial Committee hearing which on Tuesday found Brits guilty of contravening Law 9.12: A player must not physically abuse anyone.

    Brits, who was issued with a red card during the Super Rugby match against the Sharks in Durban last Saturday, has subsequently been suspended for four matches, up to an including May 4, 2019.

    The SANZAAR Judicial hearing held via video conference on Tuesday was heard by Helen Morgan, David Croft and former Springbok prop Lawrence Sephaka.

    In her finding, Morgan, the Judicial Committee chairperson, ruled the following: 

    "Having conducted a detailed review of all the available evidence, including all camera angles and additional evidence, including from the player and submissions from his legal representative, Gert van der Merwe, the Judicial Committee upheld the red card under Law 9.12.

    "With respect to sanction the Judicial Committee deemed the act of foul play merited a mid-range entry point of 6 weeks due to the World Rugby instructions that dictate any incident of foul play involving contact with the head must start at a mid-range level. The evidence demonstrated the player contacted the opposing player's head with more than one punch. However, taking into account mitigating factors including the player's demonstrated remorse, extensive experience, the fact the player’s actions were in self-defence and the player has pleaded guilty at the first available opportunity, the Judicial Committee reduced the suspension by 2 weeks. The Judicial Committee was conscious of the fact that the player was not the instigator of the incident, but due to the player's previous two periods of suspension for striking offences, the Judicial Committee were unable to provide the full 50% discount for the sanction. This leads to a sanction of 4 weeks."

    "The player is therefore suspended from all forms of the game for 4 weeks, up to and including May 4, 2019.”

    Brits' four-match ban is actually a five-week ban as the Bulls enjoy a bye over the Easter weekend.

    Brits will miss home matches against the Jaguares (Saturday, April 6) and Reds (Saturday, April 13), away to the Stormers (Saturday, April 27) and home to the Waratahs (Saturday, May 4).

    Sharks hooker Akker van der Merwe, who was the instigator in the incident, only received a three match ban for starting the fist fight.

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Lions loosie back after long-term...
    Is Jean-Luc still the man to give...
    Bulls prop ruled out for 6 weeks
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 05 April 2019
    • Highlanders v Hurricanes, Forsyth Barr Stadium 08:35
    • Reds v Stormers, Suncorp Stadium 11:00
    • Lions v Sharks, Emirates Airline Park 19:10
    Saturday, 06 April 2019
    • Crusaders v Brumbies, AMI Stadium 06:15
    • Blues v Waratahs, Eden Park 08:35
    • Rebels v Sunwolves, AAMI Park 10:45
    • Bulls v Jaguares, Loftus Versfeld 15:05
    Friday, 12 April 2019
    • Crusaders v Highlanders, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Rebels v Stormers, AAMI Park 11:45
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Lions (Q)
    • Bulls (wc)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Stormers
    • Jaguares
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 7

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 7 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     