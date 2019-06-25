Scarra takes positives from Stormers season

Cape Town - Western Province stalwart Scarra Ntubeni says he cannot wait for the Currie Cup to begin while turning his attention to the positives coming from the Super Rugby season.

The Stormers did not make it through to the knockout stage of this year's Super Rugby competition, which means the Currie Cup immediately comes into sharp focus for Ntubeni and his team-mates.

"We cannot wait for the Currie Cup season to come. Our season has been a very challenging one with many ups and downs, starting with the very first away game against the Bulls, where we had an unfortunate loss," Ntubeni says in the latest edition of Stormers Online Mag.

"However, after that, we got back on the horse and won three games in a row and started finding our groove again on tour before playing the Jaguares."

Ntubeni says that he believes the amount of injuries really hampered the Stormers' progress and feels that the players "really came together" as a group, which is good news for the rest of the year.

"Some of our lows are probably when we lost to teams that we are stronger than and should have beaten, also not executing our strategies correctly and falling short on things," he says.

"I think the highs have probably been the draw against the Crusaders and the win against the Highlanders! For us mentally it was a huge hurdle to overcome after our loss in Argentina and having our backs against the wall, but hopefully, we can keep that type of momentum going into the Currie Cup season."

To the WP and Stormers fans, the popular No 2 had this to say: "Your support throughout the season means so much to us and it is always a privilege to play in front of our fans at Newlands, and we cannot wait for the Currie Cup season to come."

