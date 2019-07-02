NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    SA's Peyper to ref Super Rugby final

    2019-07-02 07:10

    Cape Town - South Africa's Jaco Peyper will be in charge of Saturday's Super Rugby final between the Crusaders and Jaguares in Christchurch.

    Peyper started refereeing in 2001 at age of 20 and made his first-class debut in 2007. His career pathway started in the Currie Cup and he progressed through sevens rugby and World Rugby U20s to Super Rugby and eventually the Test arena.

    He is also the longest-serving referee on the Super Rugby refereeing team

    In Round 8 of this year's event, Peyper took charge of his 100th Super Rugby match and now boasts 105 matches.

    This puts him third on the all-time Super Rugby referee list behind compatriot Jonathan Kaplan (107) and New Zealand's Steve Walsh (110).

    Peyper has refereed two previous Super Rugby finals: the 2015 final between the Hurricanes and Highlanders and the 2017 final between the Lions and Crusaders.

    He has become one of the senior Test referees in world rugby, having refereed 46 Tests and will officiate in the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

    On Saturday, Peyper will be assisted by New Zealand duo Mike Fraser and Paul Williams, with Ben Skeen the television match official (TMO).

    Kick-off is at 09:35 (SA time).

    Fixtures

    Saturday, 06 July 2019
    • Crusaders v Jaguares, Orangetheory Stadium 09:35
    Results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Jaguares (Q)
    • Bulls (wc)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Lions
    • Stormers
