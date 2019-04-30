NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    SANZAAR won't punish Lions for team sheet deception

    2019-04-30 14:27

    Cape Town - The Lions look set to escape any punishment for deliberately deceiving the Chiefs in a Super Rugby clash earlier this month.

    The incident in question happened on April 19 when the Lions beat the Chiefs 23-17 in Hamilton. 

    Having originally named both Elton Jantjies and Malcolm Marx on the bench, the Lions then sprung a surprise on match-day when both of those key players were elevated to the starting line-up. 

    Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli was quoted afterwards as saying that the decision was a deliberate tactic aimed at surprising the Chiefs, which caused an obvious reaction from the rugby community. 

    In a column for New Zealand's Stuff.co.nz website on Tuesday, however, it was confirmed that SANZAAR was not in a position to take further action because there is nothing in the tournament rules preventing sides from making last-minute changes. 

    The governing body also confirmed that Straeuli was not sanctioned.

    According to the report, Super Rugby teams are required to announce a draft starting squad of 23 at least 48 hours prior to kick-off, but there's nothing to prevent them from altering their starting line-up after that.

    The Lions have a bye this weekend. 

    5 talking points: Super Rugby - Week 11

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 11 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition.
