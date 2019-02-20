SANZAAR scraps controversial Highlanders red card
2019-02-20 09:04
Cape Town - Highlanders centre Sio Tomkinson has had his red card from Saturday's Super Rugby clash against the Chiefs scrapped.
No further sanction will been imposed on the player, who will be free to play this weekend.
Tomkinson was as shown a straight red by referee Glen Jackson for what was deemed a shoulder charge on Brodie Retallick, who said after the match that he was uninjured.
The SANZAAR Judicial Hearing held via video conference on Tuesday and, in his finding, the Chairman Michael Heron QC ruled the
following:
"The Judicial Committee conducted a detailed review of all the available
evidence, including all camera angles and relevant match reports.
"The
Committee heard evidence from the player, a member of the Highlanders'
coaching staff, and received submissions from his legal representative,
Aaron Lloyd.
"The Committee adjourned the hearing to make further
inquiries with the match referee and received additional information from
him.
"With the benefit of this further information, the Judicial
Committee was satisfied on the balance of probabilities that the referee
was wrong in issuing the red card.
"The Committee determined to remove the
red card from the Player’s record.
"The Judicial Committee found that the Player made contact with his
shoulder to the shoulder of the Chiefs player.
"On careful review of the
footage, and on receiving further evidence as above, the Committee determined
that the Player did not make contact with the head of the Chiefs player and he
did attempt to use his arm in the attempted tackle.
"Due to the rapid
change in angle from the Chiefs player, and the tackle of the other Highlanders
player involved, the incident appeared to be more significant that it
was.
"The Committee had the benefit of lengthy analysis and review of the
footage and the other evidence which enabled it to determine that there was no
contact to the head by the Player and no foul play. Accordingly, there
was not a breach of Law 9.13 or 9.16.
"The player is therefore free to play.”