    SANZAAR hold 'productive' talks on future

    2018-07-04 10:58

    Cape Town - The SANZAAR joint venture partners met in Singapore this week to hold a meeting on the future of Super Rugby.

    The current SANZAAR broadcast deal for the competition expires at the end of the 2020 season and, depsite the tournament scaling back from 18 to 15 teams this season, where the competition is heading is not clear at this stage. 

    There have been reports of an effort to break into the United States market, while South Africa's franchises are often linked with moves to European competitions like the PRO14. 

    A SANZAAR statement released on Tuesday did not give anything away in terms of what exactly was discussed at the meeting.

    "The SANZAAR joint venture partners met in Singapore this week for a very productive meeting on the future of its competitions," the statement read.

    "The discussions are challenging due to the complexities of the four individual markets across multiple time zones and the jurisdictions in which we operate, however we are making strong progress."

    Fixtures

    Friday, 29 June 2018
    • Blues v Reds, Eden Park 09:35
    • Rebels v Waratahs, AAMI Park 11:45
    Saturday, 30 June 2018
    • Highlanders v Chiefs, ANZ National Stadium 09:35
    • Brumbies v Hurricanes, GIO Stadium 11:45
    • Sunwolves v Bulls, Singapore National Stadium 13:55
    • Sharks v Lions, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:15
    • Jaguares v Stormers, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 19:40
    Friday, 06 July 2018
    • Crusaders v Highlanders, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Reds v Rebels, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
    Results

    30 June 2018
    29 June 2018
    03 June 2018
    02 June 2018
    01 June 2018
    26 May 2018
    25 May 2018
    19 May 2018
    18 May 2018
    12 May 2018
    11 May 2018
    05 May 2018
    04 May 2018
    28 April 2018
    27 April 2018
    22 April 2018
    21 April 2018
    20 April 2018
    14 April 2018
    13 April 2018
    07 April 2018
    06 April 2018
    01 April 2018
    31 March 2018
    30 March 2018
    24 March 2018
    23 March 2018
    18 March 2018
    17 March 2018
    16 March 2018
    10 March 2018
    09 March 2018
    03 March 2018
    02 March 2018
    24 February 2018
    23 February 2018
    17 February 2018
    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 17

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 17 of the 2018 Super Rugby competition. ”
