NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    SAHRC delays probe into Willemse's racism claims

    2019-03-22 08:41

    Cape Town - The South African Human Rights Commission's (SAHRC) investigation into alleged racism at pay-channel SuperSport was delayed this week.

    It was reported earlier in the week that the first sessions into the affair would be held at the Apartheid Museum on Wednesday and Friday.

    However, according to Netwerk24, the sessions were delayed as the SAHRC was not yet ready.

    Buang Jones, the SAHRC’s head of legal services, said the sessions were postponed because the panel chosen to hear the case needed more time to prepare.

    The investigation follows after former Springbok wing Ashwin Willemse last year stunned the rugby world when he walked off a live SuperSport set, accusing fellow analysts Nick Mallett and Naas Botha of "patronising" and "undermining" him.

    SuperSport's subsequent investigation into the matter found no racism on the part of Botha or Mallett.

    Willemse opted not to participate in the investigation and instead took the matter to the SAHRC, who subsequently confirmed that they would conduct a formal and public inquiry into allegations of racism at SuperSport.

    The SAHRC encouraged SuperSport employees - both past and present - and any other parties to make written submissions of any racism or discrimination they may have experienced with their dealings with the broadcaster.

    It is not clear which role players would be called upon to give testimony.

    Read More On:  ashwin willemse rugby

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Stormers lose Etzebeth for Hurricanes...
    LIVE: Blues v Highlanders
    WRAP: Super Rugby - Week 6
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 22 March 2019
    • Blues v Highlanders, Eden Park 08:35
    Saturday, 23 March 2019
    • Hurricanes v Stormers, Westpac Stadium 08:35
    • Waratahs v Crusaders, Sydney Cricket Ground 10:45
    • Sunwolves v Lions, Singapore National Stadium 12:55
    • Bulls v Chiefs, Loftus Versfeld 15:05
    • Sharks v Rebels, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:15
    Sunday, 24 March 2019
    • Reds v Brumbies, Suncorp Stadium 07:05
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Bulls (Q)
    • Lions (wc)
    • Stormers (wc)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Jaguares
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 4

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 4 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition: ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     