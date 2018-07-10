SA wooden spoon battle set to be decided on final Saturday

Cape Town - The battle for the wooden spoon in the South African Conference will be decided in the final weekend of Super Rugby action.

As it currently stands, the Bulls find themselves in the bottom spot on points difference from the Stormers who have completed their season.

A win - or a bonus point - for John Mitchell's Bulls side in their final match against the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday will see them leapfrog the Cape side.

Kick-off is at 15:05.

In fact, a victory could even see the Bulls move ahead of the Sharks, depending on how the Durban side fare in their final match against the Jaguares in the 17:15 match.

Despite having only six victories from 15 matches (16 for the Stormers), none of the three SA powerhouses will be pleased with their respective seasons.

They Sharks are, unbelievably, still in will an excellent chance of reaching the playoffs if they beat the Jaguares (as predicted by leading SA bookmakers BET.co.za) and the Rebels lose to the Highlanders (again, as predicted).

The 'prize' for reaching the quarter-finals would be an away clash against the eight-time champion Crusaders.