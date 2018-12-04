NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    SA Super Rugby teams to sport superhero kits

    2018-12-04 10:52

    Cape Town - SA Rugby on Tuesday confirmed that the South African Super Rugby franchises will play their local derbies in next year’s competition in kits inspires by Marvel superheroes.

    This is part of a collaboration between SA Rugby, SuperSport, Vodacom and Marvel in an attempt to raise interest levels among fans.

    The Bulls kit will be emblazoned with the colours of Captain America, the Lions will channel their inner-Spider-Man, the Sharks’ kit will be inspired by Black Panther and the Stormers will be wearing Thor’s colours. The kit designs will be revealed at a later stage.

    “Marvel Super Heroes are among the most loved and recognisable characters in the world, very much like local Super Rugby players and clubs,” said Luke Roberts, Retail Director for The Walt Disney Company Africa.

    “Whether it’s Spider-Man’s genius and agility, Thor’s strength and endurance, Captain America’s honour and strategy or Black Panther’s speed and stamina, we are thrilled to collaborate with clubs in this year’s South African Conference in Super Rugby, aligning these character attributes with our own iconic teams.”

    Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby, said this is one of the most exciting developments to the local Super Rugby scene in many years.

    “Super Rugby has always been about entertainment and providing supporters with something new, and in 2019 we will definitely achieve that with this exciting endeavour with Marvel,” said Roux.

    “The global rugby landscape is changing and teams across all continents are trying new things to further raise the interest of fans. We envisage reaching new audiences and gaining new supporters for our franchises and the game as a whole in South Africa.”

    Gideon Khobane, SuperSport CEO, added: “These are great times in sport with innovation pivotal to success, which is why SuperSport is thrilled to support the Super Heroes initiative.”

    The true impact of next season will be felt when the real-life super heroes take over the story off the pitch.

    With great power comes great responsibility, and the heroes of South African rugby are ready to unleash this as they use their power for good and tackle cancer in a partnership with the CHOC Childhood Cancer Foundation.

    Michelle van Eyden, Vodacom’s Executive Head of Sponsorship, echoed the excitement for the forthcoming Super Rugby season and highlighted the importance of giving back.

    “Besides the innovation and excitement we will be seeing during Super Rugby in 2019, Vodacom is also extremely proud to be associating itself with CHOC,” said Van Eyden.

    “Every Super Rugby season, Vodacom partners with an organisation that is in need of support, and with the Marvel partnership, we feel there is a perfect fit between the rugby super heroes we’ll see doing battle every weekend on the field and the little super heroes of CHOC who fight a far larger battle every day.”

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    SANZAAR dismisses Super 14 talks as...
    GLRU appoints Meintjes as deputy
    Super 14 to make a return in 2021?
    Wallabies star confirms move to...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Results

    04 August 2018
    28 July 2018
    21 July 2018
    20 July 2018
    14 July 2018
    13 July 2018
    07 July 2018
    06 July 2018
    30 June 2018
    29 June 2018
    03 June 2018
    02 June 2018
    01 June 2018
    26 May 2018
    25 May 2018
    19 May 2018
    18 May 2018
    12 May 2018
    11 May 2018
    05 May 2018
    04 May 2018
    28 April 2018
    27 April 2018
    22 April 2018
    21 April 2018
    20 April 2018
    14 April 2018
    13 April 2018
    07 April 2018
    06 April 2018
    01 April 2018
    31 March 2018
    30 March 2018
    24 March 2018
    23 March 2018
    18 March 2018
    17 March 2018
    16 March 2018
    10 March 2018
    09 March 2018
    03 March 2018
    02 March 2018
    24 February 2018
    23 February 2018
    17 February 2018
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Lions (Q)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Stormers
    • Bulls
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby final

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after the 2018 Super Rugby final between the Crusaders and Lions in Christchurch. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Who will win the 2018 Rugby Championships?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     