SA Rugby concerned by live TV drama

Cape Town - SA Rugby on Monday released a statement in response to former Springbok wing Ashwin Willemse’s walkout during a live SuperSport broadcast coverage.

Willemse walked off a live broadcast on Saturday night following an apparent disagreement with fellow analysts Nick Mallett and Naas Botha.



“We were as surprised and concerned as the rest of the rugby community by Saturday evening’s incident on SuperSport,” an SA Rugby spokesperson said.



“It would not be fair to make snap judgements. However, something was clearly amiss and it reflected poorly on rugby. This is a SuperSport matter and we have asked to be kept informed on the process of the investigation.”



SuperSport is busy with an investigation and will hold talks with Mallett and Botha on Monday.



A spokesperson for SuperSport said they held “preliminary talks” with Willemse on Sunday.

