NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTO TRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    SA referee added to Super Rugby panel

    2018-01-29 06:49

    Cape Town - South African referee AJ Jacobs is the only newcomer on the list of 17 referees named by SANZAAR for the 2018 Super Rugby competition.

    He joins former Stormers wing Egon Seconds on the match official list, after his successful debut season last year. Apart from five South Africans, there are also seven New Zealanders, three Australians and one each from Japan and Argentina on the panel.

    Joining Jacobs and Seconds on the panel from South Africa are the experienced Jaco Peyper, Rasta Rasivhenge and Marius van der Westhuizen.

    Two local referees, Stuart Berry and Quinton Immelman, were redeployed to the PRO14, while Jaco van Heerden retired from refereeing late last year.

    “AJ is one of our most promising referees and I want to congratulate him on his appointment,” said Banks Yantolo, SA Rugby’s manager of referees.

    “He is a dedicated match official and he fully deserves his Super Rugby appointment. All our referees have worked very hard to be in good shape for the forthcoming season. In addition to the annual SANZAAR pre-season training camp, which took place in December in Stellenbosch, our referees also completed another local camp just a few days ago, to sharpen up their preparations for the coming season.”

    2018 Super Rugby referee panel:

    Federico Anselmi (Argentina, 8 VSR matches)

    Nic Berry (Australia, 10)

    Nick Briant (New Zealand, 41)

    Mike Fraser (New Zealand, 40)

    Angus Gardner (Australia, 47)

    Will Houston (Australia, 9)

    AJ Jacobs (South Africa, 0)

    Glen Jackson (New Zealand, 65)

    Shuhei Kubo (Japan, 8)

    Jamie Nutbrown (New Zealand, 8)

    Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand, 24)

    Jaco Peyper (South Africa, 82)

    Brendon Pickerill (New Zealand, 12)

    Rasta Rasivhenge (South Africa, 8)

    Egon Seconds (South Africa, 4)

    Marius van der Westhuizen (South Africa, 28)

    Paul Williams (New Zealand, 11)

    Brief profile of AJ Jacobs:

    - Born in Kimberley and a teacher by trade, Jacobs started refereeing while still a player, officiating high school matches.
  • -Joined the Griffons referees' society in 2010, progressed through the ranks and was promoted to the SA Rugby premier panel late last year.
  • - Made his first class debut in 2015 in a provincial match between Border and the Valke, and had his first taste of Currie Cup Premier Division action later that year when he refereed the match between the Free State Cheetahs and Griquas in Bloemfontein.
    • Read More On:  super rugby aj jacobs rugby

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    WATCH: New Sharks skipper has message...
    Sharks name 2 teams for Bulls warm-up
    Sharks move young giant to tighthead
    Reds skipper feels sorry for Quade

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Saturday, 17 February 2018
    • Stormers v Jaguares, Newlands Stadium 15:05
    • Lions v Sharks, Emirates Airlines Park 17:15
    Friday, 23 February 2018
    • Highlanders v Blues, Forsyth Barr Stadium 08:35
    • Rebels v Reds, AAMI Park 10:45
    Saturday, 24 February 2018
    • Sunwolves v Brumbies, Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium 06:15
    • Crusaders v Chiefs, AMI Stadium 08:35
    • Waratahs v Stormers, Sydney Football Stadium 10:45
    • Lions v Jaguares, Emirates Airlines Park 15:05
    • Bulls v Hurricanes, Loftus Versfeld 17:15
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    05 August 2017
    29 July 2017
    22 July 2017
    21 July 2017
    15 July 2017
    14 July 2017
    08 July 2017
    07 July 2017
    01 July 2017
    30 June 2017
    09 June 2017
    03 June 2017
    02 June 2017
    28 May 2017
    27 May 2017
    26 May 2017
    21 May 2017
    20 May 2017
    19 May 2017
    13 May 2017
    12 May 2017
    06 May 2017
    05 May 2017
    30 April 2017
    29 April 2017
    28 April 2017
    22 April 2017
    21 April 2017
    15 April 2017
    14 April 2017
    09 April 2017
    08 April 2017
    07 April 2017
    02 April 2017
    01 April 2017
    31 March 2017
    25 March 2017
    24 March 2017
    18 March 2017
    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    06 August 2016
    30 July 2016
    23 July 2016
    22 July 2016
    16 July 2016
    15 July 2016
    09 July 2016
    08 July 2016
    02 July 2016
    01 July 2016
    29 May 2016
    28 May 2016
    27 May 2016
    21 May 2016
    20 May 2016
    14 May 2016
    13 May 2016
    07 May 2016
    06 May 2016
    30 April 2016
    29 April 2016
    24 April 2016
    23 April 2016
    22 April 2016
    16 April 2016
    15 April 2016
    09 April 2016
    08 April 2016
    03 April 2016
    02 April 2016
    01 April 2016
    27 March 2016
    26 March 2016
    25 March 2016
    19 March 2016
    18 March 2016
    12 March 2016
    11 March 2016
    05 March 2016
    04 March 2016
    27 February 2016
    26 February 2016
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    2018 wish list for SA rugby fans

    “After another below par 2017, Herman Mostert outlines his wishes for South African rugby fans in 2018.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    The 2017 Super Rugby tournament has reached its quarter-final stage. When all is said and done, who emerges victorious?

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     