    SA player drain continues as Du Preez twins bid farewell

    2019-07-17 16:08

    Cape Town - The Sharks have confirmed the departures of Du Preez twins, Daniel and Jean-Luc, who will join their brother Robert jnr and their father Robert in leaving the union.

    READ: Sharks confirm 'amicable' departure of coach Robert du Preez

    In a press release on Wednesday, the Sharks confirmed earlier reports that the Springbok loose forward duo would be departing.

    "The Sharks bid a fond farewell to the Du Preez twins, Daniel and Jean-Luc, who came to the union fresh out of school and have both made an immense mark on the local and international rugby landscape. 

    "Big, physical and abrasive, this loose-forward pairing frequently played together during their time with the Sharks in both the Super Rugby and the Currie Cup, with Jean-Luc making his Test debut for South Africa in 2016 and Daniel a year later in 2017. 

    "Jean-Luc spent a loan period with Sale Sharks in the UK in the latter part of 2018 before returning for Super Rugby action with the Sharks this year and both the brothers were destined for the same type of agreement this year."

    The twins' older brother, flyhalf Robert, has already joined the Sale Sharks on a three-year deal.

    READ: Philip van der Walt the latest to leave the Sharks

    Sharks CEO Gary Teichmann, who is also leaving his position, added: “Jean-Luc and Daniel were absolute stars in the black and white jersey and always showed great professionalism and commitment in every match that they played. It is important to state that the amicable parting of ways with (coach) Robert had absolutely no bearing on this move, which was negotiated before a decision on Robert’s future was taken.   

    “We are sad to lose players of their calibre, but they go with our blessings. They will be sorely missed”, added Teichmann. 

    Daniel and Jean-Luc stated: “We are proud KZN boys and it was a dream come true to represent the Sharks. 

    "We have made good memories with the team and lifelong friendships, therefore this decision to move abroad was not an easy one to make.  This opportunity was one that we could not turn down and are keen to experience playing in a new environment and testing ourselves against the best players in the northern hemisphere. 

    “We will miss home and our Sharks family.”

