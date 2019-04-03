SA-born twin props start for Reds against Stormers

Brisbane - The Reds have made three changes to their starting XV for Friday's Super Rugby encounter against the Stormers at Suncorp Stadium.

Kick-off is at 11:00 (SA time.



Centre Chris Feauai-Sautia (hamstring) and flank Angus Scott-Young (concussion) have both been ruled out, while Brandon Paenga-Amosa will start at hooker this week.



Harry Hockings comes off the bench at lock, with Lukhan Salakaia-Loto shifting to the backrow to accommodate Scott-Young’s absence.



In the backline, Jack Hardy will make his Super Rugby starting debut for the Reds on the wing, as Sefa Naivalu moves to outside centre to cover for Feauai-Sautia.



There are also two changes to the bench, with hooker Alex Mafi out of the starting side this week and lock Angus Blyth recalled into the 23-man squad.

South African-born twins JP and Ruan Smith remain as the starting props.

"We were disappointed with our performance against the Rebels. Our focus remains on growing our game and improving as a group every week," head coach Brad Thorn told the Reds' official website.



"The Stormers will be dangerous. They're a tough outfit. They'll be hungry for a win.



"Angus (Scott-Young) is out this week. He's still recovering from a concussion he picked up in the Rebels game. We’ve got good depth in the second and backrow with Harry Hockings, Angus Blyth and Fraser McReight there, plus also Lukhan’s versatility to play at both lock and flanker.



"We're continuing to monitor Chris. He has a history of hamstring injuries and we don’t want to risk him this week. It sees Sefa shift to 13. He played some of his NRC footy in that position at Melbourne.



"Jack Hardy gets his opportunity to start for the first time. He's a talented footballer and has impressed us since joining us in the pre-season. He's had two good games off the bench against the Tahs and the Rebels. He deserves his spot and we congratulate him on this achievement," added Thorn.

Teams:



Reds



15 Hamish Stewart, 14 Filipo Daugunu, 13 Sefa Naivalu, 12 Samu Kerevi (captain), 11 Jack Hardy, 10 Bryce Hegarty, 9 Tate McDermott, 8 Scott Higginbotham, 7 Liam Wright, 6 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 5 Harry Hockings, 4 Izack Rodda, 3 Ruan Smith, 2 Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 1 JP Smith



Substitutes: 16 Alex Mafi, 17 Harry Hoopert, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Angus Blyth, 20 Fraser McReight, 21 Moses Sorovi, 22 Duncan Paia’aua, 23 Isaac Lucas



Stormers



TBA

