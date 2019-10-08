Rupert, Motsepe move to take over Bulls

Cape Town - Two of South Africa's wealthiest businessmen have reportedly made a bid to gain a majority share in the Bulls.

Afrikaans newspaper Rapport indicated over the weekend that Remgro boss Johann Rupert and mining magnate Patrice Motsepe have made a joint offer to gain a majority share in the Blue Bulls Company.

Remgro, an investment holding company based in Stellenbosch, already has a 50% share in the Blue Bulls Company and together with Motsepe's African Rainbow Company it could make the Bulls a financial powerhouse which will allow them to compete with overseas clubs.

The report added that Rupert's share in the Bulls will decrease to 37.45%, but with Motsepe also gaining a 37.45% share, it would see the duo have a majority share in the Pretoria franchise.

Rupert and Motsepe are no strangers in their association with sports teams.

Rupert recently sold his share in English club Saracens, the current European champions, and his Remgro company also offered Western Province a lifeline a few years ago with a loan which saved the union from bankruptcy.

Motsepe is well-known as the owner of Absa Premiership glamour club Mamelodi Sundowns, who often play their home games at Loftus Versfeld, the Bulls' headquarters.

"The Brazilians" are the most successful club in PSL history with nine titles, including last season.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert