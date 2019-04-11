NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Rugby Australia to fire Folau over anti-gay rant

    2019-04-11 10:29

    Sydney - Rugby Australia on Thursday said it intends to terminate superstar Israel Folau's contract over his latest anti-gay rant, throwing the Wallabies' Rugby World Cup plans into disarray.

    Chief executive Raelene Castle said officials had made repeated and unsuccessful attempts to contact the fullback since his incendiary Instagram post claiming "hell awaits" gays on Wednesday.

    "In the absence of compelling mitigating factors, it is our intention to terminate his contract," the statement said.

    Folau is Super Rugby's all-time top try-scorer and one of the game's most electrifying runners with ball in hand.

    A stand-out for the Waratahs and on the international stage, he had been considered crucial for the Wallabies' hopes at this year's World Cup in Japan.

    But his extreme religious views have repeatedly rankled with supporters, Rugby Australia and sponsors.

    He was reprimanded for homophobic posts last year, but unabashed, on Wednesday the 30-year-old posted an Instagram banner that read: "Drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolators - Hell awaits you."

    He suggested they should "repent" as "only Jesus saves".

    Castle said in a joint statement with New South Wales Rugby that "whilst Israel is entitled to his religious beliefs, the way in which he has expressed these beliefs is inconsistent with the values of the sport".

    Folau recently signed a multi-season, multi-million dollar contract.

    But his fate had appeared to have been sealed earlier in the day when Wallabies team sponsor Qantas public expressed its displeasure at the comments.

    The airline, whose CEO Alan Joyce is openly gay, said Folau's social media post was "really disappointing".

    The comments "clearly don't reflect the spirit of inclusion and diversity that we support", Qantas said.

    Some leading Australian commentators had called for him to be fired, including former Wallabies forward Peter FitzSimons.

    "Israel Folau has to go, and will go," FitzSimons wrote in the Sydney Morning Herald.

    "Rugby must surely move quickly, or be made to look ridiculous."

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the comments were "damaging" from someone many consider to be a role model.

    England's Joe Marler tweeted an image of two men kissing, accompanied by a heart. 

    Gay former Welsh star Gareth Thomas said that no one should "be influenced by his words".

    "Be the better person and be YOU. Whoever YOU is..Hell doesn't await YOU. Happiness awaits YOU," he posted.

    Full Rugby Australia and New South Wales Rugby Union statement:

    “Rugby Australia and the New South Wales Rugby Union have made repeated attempts to contact Israel both directly and via his representatives since 6.30pm on Wednesday, and at this point he has failed to communicate directly with either organisation,” the statement read.

    “Whilst Israel is entitled to his religious beliefs, the way in which he has expressed these beliefs is inconsistent with the values of the sport. We want to make it clear that he does not speak for the game with his recent social media posts.

    “Israel has failed to understand that the expectation of him as a Rugby Australia and NSW Waratahs employee is that he cannot share material on social media that condemns, vilifies or discriminates against people on the basis of their sexuality.

    “Rugby is a sport that continuously works to unite people. We want everyone to feel safe and welcome in our game and no vilification based on race, gender, religion or sexuality is acceptable and no language that isolates, divides or insults people based on any of those factors can be tolerated.

    “As a code we have made it clear to Israel formally and repeatedly that any social media posts or commentary that is in any way disrespectful to people because of their sexuality will result in disciplinary action.

    “In the absence of compelling mitigating factors, it is our intention to terminate his contract.”

    View this post on Instagram

    Those that are living in Sin will end up in Hell unless you repent. Jesus Christ loves you and is giving you time to turn away from your sin and come to him. _______________ Now the works of the flesh are manifest, which are these , adultery, fornication, uncleanness, lasciviousness, idolatry, witchcraft, hatred, variance, emulations, wrath, strife, seditions, heresies, envyings, murders, drunkenness, revelings, and such like: of the which I tell you before, as I have also told you in time past, that they which do such things shall not inherit the kingdom of God. Galatians 5:19?-?21 KJV _______________ Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost. Acts 2:38 KJV _______________ And the times of this ignorance God winked at; but now commandeth all men every where to repent: Acts 17:30 KJV _______________

    A post shared by Israel Folau (@izzyfolau) on

