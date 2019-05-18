NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Rugby Australia admits Folau regrets, downplays backlash

    2019-05-18 07:40

    Sydney - Rugby Australia chief Raelene Castle has downplayed any potential backlash from Polynesian players sharing similar religious beliefs to Israel Folau, while admitting to regrets over the divisive scandal.

    The star Wallaby and devoutly Christian fullback was sacked from his Aus$4-million, four-year contract on Friday for homophobic comments after a tribunal found him guilty of a "high-level" breach of the governing body's code of conduct.

    It followed Super Rugby's record try-scorer posting a banner on Instagram last month that read: "Drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolators - Hell awaits you."

    He was involved in a similar tirade last year.

    The case proved complex, pitting his right to freedom of religious expression against restrictions on hate speech.

    Players of Pacific Islander heritage make up a large chunk of Australia's professional playing ranks, with many sharing a similarly deep Christian faith, and concerns were expressed that their beliefs were under attack.

    But Castle said she was confident Folau's sacking would not cause disunity, characterising the issue as simply a contract breach.

    "I am very confident that our players of faith feel comfortable expressing their faith and will continue to do so, as we have seen over the last couple off weeks," she said in an interview on the Rugby Australia website on Saturday.

    "But they also need to understand, and they do understand, that they need to express those views in a respectful way."

    Castle said the issue with Folau was that it had been made clear to him last year "where the line stood" on how he communicated his views, yet he ignored this with his post last month.

    "What I would say is that Israel also knew the implications," said Castle.

    Folau, who is of Tongan background, has been unshakeable in his convictions and said on Friday that "upholding my religious beliefs should not prevent my ability to work or play for my club or country".

    He is considering his options, which could involve an appeal with a new three-person panel or taking the matter to the courts, with 72 hours to decide.

    READ: 5 key stages in Israel Folau's career

    Several senior players of Pacific background, including veteran Wallaby Sekope Kepu and Queensland Reds captain Samu Kerevi, took to Instagram to commiserate with him on Friday.

    Castle said there were no winners from the row, and admitted regret to not foreseeing further potential problems after Folau was let off without sanction last year.

    "But I probably would have had to have a really good crystal ball and I didn't have that," she said.

    "What I had was some conversations with Israel where I believed we were clear that he understood where the line was.

    "From where I sit, he signed a new contract and that contract had the same code of conduct in it, it had the same values, it had the same expectations set out.

    "He also completed some significant training around what was offensive in certain communities."

    View this post on Instagram

    Those that are living in Sin will end up in Hell unless you repent. Jesus Christ loves you and is giving you time to turn away from your sin and come to him. _______________ Now the works of the flesh are manifest, which are these , adultery, fornication, uncleanness, lasciviousness, idolatry, witchcraft, hatred, variance, emulations, wrath, strife, seditions, heresies, envyings, murders, drunkenness, revelings, and such like: of the which I tell you before, as I have also told you in time past, that they which do such things shall not inherit the kingdom of God. Galatians 5:19?-?21 KJV _______________ Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost. Acts 2:38 KJV _______________ And the times of this ignorance God winked at; but now commandeth all men every where to repent: Acts 17:30 KJV _______________

    A post shared by Israel Folau (@izzyfolau) on

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    5 key stages in Israel Folau's career
    Bulls, Jaguares deepen conference...
    WATCH: Bulls scrumhalf gives Will...
    Specman magic helps Bulls down Rebels

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Saturday, 18 May 2019
    • Blues v Chiefs, Eden Park 09:35
    • Reds v Waratahs, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
    • Lions v Highlanders, Emirates Airline Park 15:05
    • Stormers v Crusaders, Cape Town 17:15
    Friday, 24 May 2019
    • Chiefs v Reds, FMG Stadium Waikato 09:35
    • Brumbies v Bulls, GIO Stadium 11:45
    Saturday, 25 May 2019
    • Sunwolves v Rebels, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium 07:15
    • Crusaders v Blues, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Waratahs v Jaguares, Allianz Stadium 11:45
    • Stormers v Highlanders, Cape Town 15:05
    • Sharks v Lions, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:15
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    17 May 2019
    12 May 2019
    11 May 2019
    10 May 2019
    04 May 2019
    03 May 2019
    27 April 2019
    26 April 2019
    20 April 2019
    19 April 2019
    13 April 2019
    12 April 2019
    06 April 2019
    05 April 2019
    30 March 2019
    29 March 2019
    24 March 2019
    23 March 2019
    22 March 2019
    16 March 2019
    15 March 2019
    09 March 2019
    08 March 2019
    02 March 2019
    01 March 2019
    23 February 2019
    22 February 2019
    16 February 2019
    15 February 2019
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Bulls (Q)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Lions
    • Stormers
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 13

    “Sport24's Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 13 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     