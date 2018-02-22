NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Rookie scrumhalf included on Lions bench

    2018-02-22 13:48

    Johannesburg - Lions coach Swys de Bruin has named his team for Saturday’s Super Rugby encounter against the Jaguares at Ellis Park (15:05 kick-off).

    De Bruin has made two minor changes to his match-day squad that defeated the Sharks 26-19 last weekend.

    Andries Ferreira, who withdrew at the last minute before the Sharks game, is back and will partner Sprignbok Franco Mostert at lock.

    Marvin Orie, who stood in for Ferreira, drops out of the match-day squad.

    Marco Jansen van Vuren is also included on the bench as reserve scrumhalf and will make his Super Rugby debut if he gets game time.

    The Lions went into the Sharks game with no replacement scrumhalf, but have opted for a 5-3 forwards/backs split on the bench this week.

    The 21-year-old Van Vuren, a former Junior Springbok, replaces loose forward Marnus Schoeman on the bench.

    Teams:

    Lions

    15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Sylvian Mahuza, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Warren Whiteley (captain), 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Jacques van Rooyen

    Substitutes: 16 Robbie Coetzee, 17 Dylan Smith, 18 Jacobie Adriaanse, 19 Lourens Erasmus, 20 Hacjivah Dayimani, 21 Marco Jansen van Vuren, 22 Howard Mnisi, 23 Rohan Janse van Rensburg

    Jaguares

    TBA

