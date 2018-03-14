Rookie flyhalf cracks nod to face Bulls

Cape Town - Chiefs coach Colin Cooper has named his team for Friday’s Super Rugby encounter against the Bulls in Hamilton (kick-off 08:35 SA time).

The Chiefs are coming off a bye last weekend after beating the Blues 27-21 in Auckland in Round 3.

Cooper has made four changes to the starting XV that competed against the Blues nearly a fortnight ago.

There are three changes up front, with Angus Ta’avao replacing the injured Nepo Laulala at tighthead prop, Mitchell Brown coming in to partner Brodie Retallick at lock and the impressive Lachlan Boshier moving into the loose forwards.

In the backline, exciting youngster Tiaan Falcon is rewarded with another start at flyhalf after impressing against the Blues when he was a late injury replacement for Shaun Stevenson.

As such, All Black Damian McKenzie stays at fullback.

McKenzie started at flyhalf in the Chiefs’ season-opener against the Crusaders, but was moved back to fullback after injuries to the Chiefs’ backline stocks.

Sean Wainui also starts at right wing, coming in for the injured Tim Nanai-Williams.

Wainui played a starring role in the win against the Blues, topped off with a great try.

Teams:

Chiefs

15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Sean Wainui, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 Johnny Fa'auli, 11 Solomon Alaimalo, 10 Tiaan Falcon, 9 Brad Weber, 8 Liam Messam, 7 Sam Cane (captain), 6 Lachlan Boshier, 5 Mitchell Brown, 4 Brodie Retallick, 3 Angus Ta'avao, 2 Nathan Harris, 1 Aidan Ross

Substitutes: 16 Liam Polwart, 17 Karl Tu'inukuafe, 18 Jeff Thwaites, 19 Michael Allardice, 20 Luke Jacobson, 21 Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22 Marty McKenzie, 23 Declan O'Donnell

Bulls

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Burger Odendaal (captain), 11 Divan Rossouw, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Andre Warner, 8 Hanro Liebenberg, 7 Thembelani Bholi, 6 Roelof Smit, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Pierre Schoeman

Substitutes: 16 Adriaan Strauss, 17 Lizo Gqoboka, 18 Conraad van Vuuren, 19 Jason Jenkins/Tim Agaba, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Johnny Kotze